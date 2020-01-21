advertisement

As already confirmed, “Saturday Night Live” starts on Saturday, January 25th, 2020 with an original episode. The show will air Adam Driver as moderator and Halsey as a musical guest.

NBC has just announced lineups for the following two episodes.

On the eve of the Super Bowl, the February 1 show will air with JJ Watt as the host and Luke Combs as the musical guest. The February 8 show will then welcome RuPaul as moderator and Justin Bieber as musician.

Watt and RuPaul make their hosting debut. Combs will be a musical guest for the first time.

