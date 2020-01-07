advertisement

Johnson and Johnson reached an agreement in the middle of a lawsuit to pay more than $ 2 million to resolve an Irish woman’s claims that baby powder laced with asbestos caused her cancer.

The deal is a rare decision by the drug maker to close a deal while fighting thousands of similar claims.

The jury before the Oakland, California state court heard testimony for more than two weeks before the judge told them Monday that the case had been settled.

Although the terms were not released, the applicant Linda O’Hagan and her family agreed to the Johnson and Johnson offer.

Johnson and Johnson had a huge success last month in a St. Louis talk case where a $ 4.7 billion verdict was pronounced in 2018 for more than 20 women who blamed their baby powder for their cancer ,

At the December trial, the jury rejected a woman’s claim that her ovarian cancer was related to the use of talc-based Johnson and Johson powder.

“In litigation of any kind, there are unique situations where settlement is a reasonable alternative,” said Kim Montagnino, a spokeswoman for the company, in a statement. “The decision to solve a specific case does not change our general position that our talk is safe, asbestos-free and non-carcinogenic.”

The company, which has been exposed to nearly 17,000 accusations of hiding its baby powder asbestos-contaminated, has been on trial and challenged eight defense sentences last year while losing five.

While it is unusual for Johnson and Johnson to resolve a case in the middle of the process, it resolved some talk cases just before a process started or while a process was in progress. The company has not set up an organized billing program and is opting to challenge claims in court instead.

Ms. O’Hagan was diagnosed with mesothelioma in August 2018 – a cancer that has been specifically linked to exposure to asbestos. She was treated for the disease, but probably had less than two years to live, her lawyers told the judges.

The 61-year-old moved to Ireland in 1991 in the USA. There is evidence that she has been using baby powder for decades.

Another defendant in the case, a Rio Tinto Minerals unit based in London, also opted for an undisclosed amount during the trial. Ms. O’Hagan said the company mined the talc used in Johnson and Johnson’s baby powder and knew that it was contaminated with asbestos.

Also on Monday, a judge in Solano County, California, dismissed a woman’s allegation that contaminated baby powder caused her cancer after she found no evidence that the talc she was using was specifically contaminated with asbestos. “The mere conclusion that a talc product could contain asbestos is not a trivial problem,” judge Wendy Getty concluded. – Bloomberg

