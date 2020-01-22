advertisement

If you ever wanted to get a feel for the evolution of the DC banner, this is a pretty good example.

Deadline reports that JJ Abrams’ production house Bad Robot is preparing to take over “ Justice League Dark ” intellectual property with Warner Bros., with potential movies and TV series coming soon. According to their sources, Bad Robot’s television and film directors are starting to look for writers and talents to take ownership, with the likelihood that individual characters will get their own movies and TV shows before locking themselves in a major film.

For those who don’t know, ‘Justice League Dark’ is a fairly new comic book property compared to the others. It first appeared in 2011 and featured various established characters from the DC universe such as Swamp Thing, John Constantine, Deadman, Xanadu – all with a supernatural, an occult penchant for them. Some members have already had their own TV shows and even movies.

The most recognizable of them is “Constantine” from 2005, with Keanu Reeves in the title role. This film took some liberties with the character, specifically transforming John Constantine into an American and changing the setting from London to Los Angeles. There was, however, a short-lived television series, which was discontinued after one season. “ Swamp Thing ”, meanwhile, was another unique television series directed by “ The Conjuring ” director James Wan, and critically acclaimed for its special effects and writing.

It is not the first time that “Justice League Dark” has encountered a major studio production. As recently as 2015, the director of Edge of Tomorrow, Doug Liman, was attached to try to get the thing off the ground, while Oscar-winning Guillermo del Toro also tried to make it work a few years earlier.

In short, others have tried and failed – so the question now is how are Bad Robot and JJ Abrams different?

