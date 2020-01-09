advertisement

MP Stuart Grimley called on the public to consider adopting animals as a donation to the Jirralingha Koala & Wildlife Sanctuary.

During a visit to Jirralingha on Thursday, Derryn Hinch’s Justice Party leader, Mr. Grimley, promised to adopt a $ 360 koala at the local wildlife rescue center for one year.

When he met with director Tehree Gordon and visited the facility, Mr. Grimley was shocked that the volunteers in the reserve were not only concerned about the bushfires, but also as a result of accidents and accidents providing many injured and sick animals for other causes.

“Local animals urgently need a virtual adoption to cover their food, accommodation, and any relevant veterinary care,” he said.

media_cameraInjured koalas need support. (AAP Image / Morgan Sette)

“Koalas really have to deal with the bushfires because they are not able to do it, as kangaroos often do.”

It is estimated that Australia has lost one billion animals due to the recent and continuing bushfires and over a third of our total coalition populations.

It was also found that wild koalas in parts of the eastern state could be extinct in just 30 years.

The call for wildlife support comes as dozens of geelong companies run fundraisers and a number of charity events are launched across the city.

Originally published as Injured Animals, you desperately need your help

