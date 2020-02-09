advertisement

Five years and numerous injuries later, the Czech Jiri Vesely was again the ATP Tour title winner. He defeated Egor Gerasimov 7: 6 (2), 5: 7, 6: 3 in two hours and 12 minutes and won his second ATP 250 title at Tata Open Maharashtra in front of happy weekend spectators at Balewadi Stadium in Pune Sunday.

After the Czechs made it to the finals with aces and a bit of luck, on Sunday he was not only dependent on his most powerful weapon against the Belarusian. He fired 26 aces but supplemented the serve by better field coverage and far better pre-yields.

The 26-year-old Vesely was dealing with Gerasimov, who had used serve-and-volley tennis. The game’s biggest win was his urge to get shots back, a complete contrast to Saturday’s semi-finals.

Vesely started strong when he got Gerasimov out of the way in the first game of the game, but as in the semi-finals, he was broke again in the next game. Since the latter served equally well, the first set went into the tie-breaker.

Gerasimov showed signs of frustration after losing the first three points, but a forehand winner and an ace brought parity to the tiebreaker. After thundering an ace of 210 km / h, Vesely raced to a 6: 2 lead and put the set in the pocket corner with a swinging forehand.

In the second set, both players continued their serve. After the regular service games, Gerasimov attacked Vesely’s serve with a large backhand to force Vesely to make a forehand error. The second time it didn’t work, but two consecutive backhand mistakes by the Czechs helped the Belarusian break the serve and serve for the second time. He completed it with an ace to bring it to the decision maker.

For Gerasimov it was a catastrophic start in the third set as he was already broke in the first game. But this time Vesely was able to build up a decisive 2-0 lead.

During the 4-2 in the third set, the finalists spoiled the fans with a memorable rally on Vesely’s serve. The Czech squeezed Gerasimov into the corner on his return, but the Belarusian maintained the pressure to keep the ball in play. Just as Gerasimov seemed to be in a comfortable position on the rally, Vesely cracked an angled forehand to finish the point. It turned out to be the last chance for a resurgence because Vesely loved to be the champion.

Goransson / Rungkat win double titles

The Swedish-Indonesian duo Andre Goransson and Christopher Rungkat defeated the Israeli-Belarusian duo Jonathan Erlich and Andrei Andrei Vasilevski 6: 2, 3: 6, 10: 8 the day before, winning the first ATP Tour men’s double title ,

Erlich could have achieved today in the ATP Tour what Djokovic did at the Australian Open in January in Slams. The 42-year-old was on the verge of winning his 22nd ATP Tour title and earning the trophy in three decades. But Goransson and Rungkat prevailed in the super tie-breaker to reward his efforts.

