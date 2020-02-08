advertisement

How far can you survive on a good serve? Well, if you’re Jiri Vesely, all you have to do is get you into an ATP 250 final. For most of the three-hour semifinals at the Tata Open Maharashtra in Pune on Saturday, it was the second seed that Ricardas Berankis demonstrated the variety of shotmaking: he filled the net with serenity – almost like a double specialist – and met great backhand winners for his mean drop shots. The 29-year-old Lithuanian all met and the Czech didn’t even try to return it.

Vesely didn’t move much, but he played ace for ace – 28 in total – to give Berankis the slightest chance he could take. 28 Aces: These are seven solid games in which no centimeter gives way. He also added a handful of service winners.

In the first set alone, the 26-year-old Czech struck 12 aces before ironically putting the set 8-2 in a tie break with a double mistake.

Berankis managed to break twice – in the first set before the Assen flood began and early in the second set. Vesely found a way back when he benefited from the Lithuanian’s weak serves to withdraw immediately. In the third set, the Czech broke first, but Berankis returned the favor in the next set.

All three sets opted for tiebreakers, which gave the audience many moments to cheer over the weekend. But for the contrasting game style, there were similarities in the way the games went. If the first set ended with a double mistake from Vesely, the second set a double mistake from Berankis at 3-6.

Vesley, who hadn’t really caught his forehead for the second match in a row, got his best skills out on the pitch when it mattered. With a 6-3 deficit and two goals for Berankis, he stopped with narrow serves and forced the Lithuanian to make mistakes.

First, it was a forehand that sailed a long time. Berankis, who showed signs of nervousness, hit a backhand that was too deep to catch the net in the next and repeated the mistake to help Vesely at the 7-7 level. Vesley gained confidence and thundered another ace (his 28th) before a forced backhand mistake by Berankis sealed the deal for world # 107. The scoreline was 6-7 (8), 7-6 (3), 7-6 (7).

This is Vesely’s first ATP final since April 2015 when he finished second in Bucharest with Guillermo García-López. He meets Belarusian Egor Gerasimov, who defeated Australian James Duckworth 7: 6 (2) and 6: 4 to reach his first ATP Tour final.

“At first he didn’t read my serve at all. I’ve hit most aces and got some free points. It’s hard to come back if I serve well. I have to concentrate on that (in the final).

“With my eyes, it is difficult to play long rallies against these guys. They are much better. Maybe not so difficult. We both had chances and both had breaks,” he said. Vesely took a medical break to cause eye irritation of dust particles, but had no problems sending aces down.

Vesely said of his plans for the final: “I need to improve my forehand. It’s still not what I wanted it to be. In the final I have to be more consistent. Neither has played a final so far (the other semi-finals). That could be an advantage for me. ”

