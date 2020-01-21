advertisement

ACP police deputy spokesperson Polly Namaye recently spoke to the media (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA– Deputy police spokesman Polly Namaye said police had sent a task force to search for the site engineer and the chief supervisor of the collapsed building in the village of Madhivan in the city of Jinja, killing 5 people and leaving several others treating serious injuries.

Speaking to the media on Monday January 20 at the police headquarters in Naguru, Namaye said they had to find out what exactly had led to the building’s collapse.

“We have sent a team to find the site engineer and the site supervisor so that we can interview them but at the moment they are on the run,” she said.

She added that “because we want to establish if the construction was done in a professional manner, we want to know if they used the right material, we want to establish if the people who managed the site themselves were professional”.

Namaye also revealed that she saved 12 people from the building, including eight in critical condition.

“Five bodies were found, four were identified and one remains unidentified,” said Namaye.

Namaye advised construction players such as urban planners to always do their job of monitoring construction sites to avoid the consequences of the collapse of buildings.

She also urged the public to notify the police whenever they see shady work on construction sites.

The building collapsed at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, January 16, 2020.

One of the residents, Mr. Simon Kasirye, attributed the building’s collapse to an alleged poor performance.

“They used little cement and quality iron bars below 12 millimeters instead of 16 millimeters. Concrete was also weak, ” he said.

The president of the central division of Jinja, Mr. Mubarak Kirunda, attacked the police for having delayed the rescue of the workers trapped in the building.

“People use their hands to save trapped workers without an excavator on the ground,” he said.

The president of the municipality of Jinja, Mr. Moses Bizitu, declared that the building was built without the supervision of the engineer of the municipal council.

“There was less supervision, less cement, poor execution and the police were delayed to save the situation.

“People are using hoes and axes to recover the dead and the survivors,” he said.

