The Manipur football player suffered a fracture to his right ankle during the men’s 9th division championship where he led his team to the title.

“It was a very difficult phase for me. I was not allowed to use my lower body, which resulted in me losing about 5-6 kg. I wasn’t sure I could come back for the Indian team again, ”Jinglensana recalled. last saw India in the FIH Men’s World Cup Tournament in December 2018.

He will be back in Indian colors in the FIH Pro Hockey League after a one-year break due to an injury.

In October of last year, Jinglensana, who kept the stick again, did not pass.

“I haven’t played hockey for about eight months, but I never gave up hope. During this time I made sure I stayed fit, followed a coordinated daily routine provided by our scientific advisor Robin Arkel, which included gym, cycling, and strict diet.

“It was important to ensure that my weight was under control, and as such, I gave up completely on rice,” he said.

Head coach Graham Reid, recalling him as a member of the squad for the Netherlands, Jinglensa feels he must give 100% and prove his worth once again.

“I am happy to have won the Indian shirt again. It is important for me to take this opportunity and give myself 100 percent in midfield. With a pool of good talent, every player has to prove himself in the team, and I’m nothing more.

“I see this as a new beginning for me and I hope to be a good start to the game against Holland,” said the Arjuna Prize.

India will host the Netherlands on January 18 and 19 at Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

