Taksways from the Browns Coaching Quest that ended on January 12 with the hire of Kevin Stefanski:

• Browns owner Jimmy Haslam had no choice but to listen to Chief Executive Officer Paul DePodesta’s recommendation to hire Stefanski if he really appreciated DePodesta’s place in the organization.

Haslam did not follow DePodesta’s recommendations in 2016 when DePodesta recommended that Sean McDermott be hired as head coach. Instead, Haslam followed his own instinct and hired Hue Jackson, who was the offensive coordinator for the Bengals in 2014 and 2015.

There is no need to reheat how this works. Remember the Browns were under Jackson 1-31 in 2016 and 2017. They were 2-5-1 when Jackson was fired in mid-2018.

McDermott, defensive coordinator for the Panthers at the time Jackson was hired, was appointed head coach in Buffalo in 2017. He took over a Bills team that ended 7-9 in 2016 and ended the playoffs 7-9 as a wild card in 2017, it was 6-10 in 2018, but in 2019 they came back, ended 10-6 and contested the playoffs again as a wildcard team.

DePodesta recommended Stefanski 2019 Haslam, although Stefanski had only been the Vikings offensive coordinator for three games in 2018. This is important because DePodesta considered more than just these three games to connect to Stefanski.

Haslam listened to John Dorsey and hired Freddie Kitchens instead. Kitchens weren’t the disaster that Jackson was, but 6-10 wasn’t good enough to earn a second season.

It would have been easy for Haslam to choose Josh McDaniels in the coach search this time. The fans wanted the Patriots offensive coordinator to win the job – not because McDaniels is from northeast Ohio, but because he won six Super Bowls as part of New England coaching staff.

Haslam knows that fans reject him as owner because he’s been a failure since he bought the Browns in 2012. But instead of calming them down by hiring McDaniels, he decided to hear DePodesta this time. DePodesta pays the price if Stefanski fails.

• The Browns asked the Vikings for permission to ask Deputy Director General George Paton about their position as Director General.

Haslam wants a “vote” between his trainer and the manager. Paton was with the Vikings almost as long as Stefanski. Stefanski started his career with the Vikings in 2006 as an assistant to the head coach (then Brad Childress). Paton has been with the Vikings since 2007. He has been its deputy general director since 2012.

Paton was a candidate for the position of general manager of the jets in 2013, 15 and 2019. However, he “rejected” them in 2013 and 2015 based on a story by Matt Stypulkoski from NJ.com.

The Browns have also asked the Eagles for permission to interview Eagles Vice President for football operations Andrew Berry.

Berry was the Vice President of the Browns for player staff from 2016 to 18, meaning he was the main talent assessor when Sashi Brown was the team’s Director of Football Operations. That means Berry was part of the front office that passed quarterbacks Carson Wentz (Eagles), Deshaun Watson (Texans), and Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) on stock draft picks.

The termination of Berry would allow Haslam to establish an Ivy League connection between DePodesta (Harvard), Berry (Harvard) and Stefanski (Penn). But Berry would have a lot to explain if he got the job.

• Stefanski was the Viking coach for 14 years. He may need to rely on Paton, who worked for the Bears and Dolphins before the Vikings, to train his coaching staff when Paton becomes general manager.

Mike Priefer, the Browns’ special coach in 2019, had the same job with the Vikings from 2011 to 18. It is a matter of course for Stefanski to keep it.

Broncos’ former head coach (and quarterback) Gary Kubiak had the title of an offensive advisor to the Vikings in 2019. Stefanski was able to make Kubiak the Browns offensive coordinator.

Steve Wilks, Browns’ defense coordinator in 2019, could be retained.

Viking defense coordinator George Edwards’ contract expires. Stefanski could ask Edwards to move to Cleveland.

Another defense coordinator, Wade Phillips, was fired by the Rams when the Rams failed to make the playoffs. Phillips was head coach of the Bills (29-19) from 1998-2000 and cowboys (34-22) from 2007-10.

Stefanski would show that he can trust his own skills if he can surround himself with assistants with experience as head coach.

