Jimmy Haslam, owner of Browns, promises to do everything right (again) this time. He will first hire a head coach and then give the head coach a strong say in choosing the next general manager.

Haslam met the Browns media in Berea on January 2 and answered questions for about 20 minutes. Most dealt with all of the instability the Browns had in his possession.

Haslam bought the Browns in 2012. He fired five head coaches and five men responsible for the soccer operation. On December 29, he released head coach Freddie Kitchens. Former director-general John Dorsey left on December 31 when he disagreed with a downgrade in the Browns front office.

“I think despite all the changes we have made, it is a very attractive job,” said Haslam. “Everyone in the NFL knows how important football is in this area. I think everyone knows that we have a really good young quarterback and a really good core group of players. We are very excited about the opportunity to work with these candidates over the next week or two or as long. “

The interview process started on January 2 with former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy at Browns headquarters in Berea. The Browns were scheduled to interview Ravens’ offensive coordinator, Greg Roman, later than January 2. Other prominent candidates include Patriots’ Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels, 49ers’ Defensive Coordinator Robert Saleh and Vikings’ Offensive Coordinator Kevin Stefanski.

“Why should the next trainer think you are patient?” Asked Jimmy Haslam. pic.twitter.com/wihuH5duVT

– Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) January 2, 2020

Haslam said previous experience as a head coach is not a requirement, but said he focuses on coaches with an NFL background, suggesting that Ohio State’s former coach, Urban Meyer, is not on the candidate list – at least not now.

“I think it’s pretty clear what I said,” said Haslam when asked about Meyer.

Haslam said it is important that the next head coach selects the general manager (owner gets the last word) so that coach and GM think alike. The two will report to Haslam directly “on an equal footing,” Haslam said.

“Everyone talks a lot about structure, and I think structure is important, but I think these two things are much more important – finding the right people and making sure they are in line,” said Haslam. “If you look at the other 31 teams, there are all sorts of different structures. But if you look at the successful organizations that are consistently in the playoffs year after year, there is a match within the organization and they have the right people in the right place – coaches and GM – and that’s exactly what we’re focusing on. And that alignment is really, really important. That sounds simple, but it is not. “

Paul DePodesta, Chief Strategy Officer, leads the search process. Haslam, his son-in-law, JW Johnson III, and Chris Cooper, vice president of football administration, Browns’ salary ceiling expert, are “the forefront” of coaching, according to Haslam.

“We think Paul is really good at this kind of position,” said Haslam. “When you think about it, all he has done in his adult life is collecting data to make good decisions, so we think he is the ideal person to lead this process.”

DePodesta was working for the New York Mets when Haslam hired him for the restructuring project in 2016.

“There is no guarantee (Haslam will hire the right people), OK? Let’s face it,” said Haslam. “There is no guarantee. I think we have learned a great deal in a hard and very painful way. And I think we have a clear vision and expectation of what we are looking for in both positions.

“JW and I probably spoke to 25 or 30 of our (core) players on Monday and Tuesday morning. You really want strong leadership (as head coach). So we’re looking for a strong leader. Someone who is smart, two. Has really good soccer skills, three. And then is a good employee. Will be worthwhile within the organization. OK? It is not “my way or the highway”. Will work within the organization for the best result.

“And we want someone who is constantly learning, someone who is constantly trying to improve. I would say these are the four or five characteristics. It’s not much different with GM. The leadership piece is a little different from the head coach, but I would say the other attributes are the same. “

Haslam said a priority in the search is to find a coach who could help Baker Mayfield reach his full potential.

“Baker got a lot of grief this year,” said Haslam. “I think everything that has been put on his plate in terms of leadership and as a player has done a remarkable job in his first full year.”

Mayfield finished 31st in the quarterback with 78.8 points in 2019, after finishing 20th in the previous year with 93.7 points.

