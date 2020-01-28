advertisement

Jimmy Fallon took a moment to remember Kobe Bryant. He told the audience when he went on a beer run with a young Kobe Bryant.

As Fallon said, he was 21 years old and had only just started on the Los Angeles comedy scene when he started talking at a party to a young man who he quickly found out he was Laker Kobe Bryant , (This would have been the summer of 1996, before Fallon’s 22nd birthday and immediately after Bryant was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets and traded immediately to the Lakers.)

Fallon says he and Bryant got along immediately, so much so that Bryant asked Fallon if he would like to come if someone at the party asked if someone would run a beer. (Fallon swears that Bryant didn’t drink since he was a teenager.) So the couple got into a car and headed for Pink Dot, the former supply chain that now has a single store in West Hollywood.

The problem, as L.A. newcomers Bryant and Fallon soon discovered, was that Pink Dot was only delivered, which meant that employees were prohibited from selling anything, including local beers. Fortunately, Kobe Bryant wasn’t just any Rando who passed the store. According to Fallon, Kobe pulled out his ID and said to the Pink Dot employee “I’m a Laker”, which gave them instant access to the store.

“So we saved the party, we say goodbye and of course Kobe became a legend. Five NBA titles, two Olympic gold medals, 18 all-star appearances. One of the most brilliant and respected players in NBA history, ”Fallon said, suppressing the tears. “And if we met over the years, we would laugh about the time we first met. We would laugh at all the good things that have happened since then. And we would laugh at how much fun it was “Raising children, all the stupid mistakes we made to find out how to be a good father.”

“Kobe had four daughters and I had two daughters, and today he and one of his daughters are gone,” Fallon continued. “But I think I knew Kobe well enough to know that he took on any challenge by digging deeper and coming back to work. So let’s honor Kobe, Gianna and the other lives that were lost yesterday by taking his Example followed. Love your family, love your teammates and exaggerate everyone else in the gym. “

Fallon concluded by addressing Bryant’s wife Vanessa and “everyone affected by the tragedy”. We love you and will always be there for all of you. Kobe, if we see each other again, we’ll have a beer run. “

