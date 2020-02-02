advertisement

There are a number of memorable ads this Super Bowl Sunday. In the course of the big game, consider us the source of some of the best! We’ll show you ways to view / re-view the ads, as well as our judgment on whether or not some of them achieve the intended goal. Sure, they want to be fun and enterprising, but shouldn’t they sell the product too?

For this article, we’ll take a closer look at the new Michelob Ultra ad, in which John Cena helps “train” Jimmy Fallon – or at least put him through its paces before he can sit down and have a beer Tail end of it. This is a ridiculously exaggerated ad, but it has celebrity cameos and a lot of vibrancy.

The pitch – Fallon plays football, volleyball and tries to run with Cena who supports him. He struggles, but in the end he has the option to sit back and drink a low-calorie alcoholic drink. The basic idea here is that it is an innocent drink that he doesn’t feel bad about after doing everything he did.

What works – First things first: the commercial is funny – there are a lot of good physical comedies here, and there are two big stars here in Cena and Fallon. We also love the role of The Roots here. They crammed cameos, comedy and a variety of shots together in a short amount of time. Michelob also still has the message they want in the end. It is difficult to argue with anything they are doing here.

What not – Is it a little too predictable where the ad is going? Probably, but it’s a Super Bowl commercial. We don’t think anything here will ever be revolutionary considering the audience.

overall rating – Overall, we would argue that Michelob has a winner here. It makes you both laugh and also sells the product. With so many beer companies doing the same thing over and over again, it feels at least unforgettable.

Then go to the link here! In the meantime, let us know what you think about this ad in the comments! (Photo: Michelob.)

