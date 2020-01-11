advertisement

Jimmy Fallon is committed to hosting the comedic variety show “That’s My Jam” based on some of his most popular “Tonight Show” antics and prominent pieces of music.

This news was announced on Saturday during the winter press tour of the Association of Television Critics in Pasadena.

The series marks Fallon’s first foray into primetime. It will premiere at NBC’s Tokyo 2020 Olympics this summer.

Fallon’s comedy parts from the “Tonight Show” earned him 20 million YouTube subscribers and over 6 billion views on YouTube and Facebook in 2019, according to NBC.

The series was illuminated green in March last year for an order for 10 episodes. Every week there is a new cast of celebrities taking part in a one-hour rap competition with music and dance games in the spirit of Fallon’s celebrity challenge segments such as “Wheel of Musical Impressions”, “Musical Genre Challenge” and “History”. “

Fallon, producer of the Tonight Show, Jim Juvonen, and writer Josh Knapp brought the format to Universal Television Alternative Studio. Gavin Purcell will act as executive producer.

“We love to play these games on the show and it will be fun to take them to the next level,” Fallon said in March.

“Jimmy reinvented the late night genre with its unique celebrity game segments that showcase our favorite stars in their smartest, most creative, and most relaxed way,” added Meredith Ahr, president of the Alternative and Reality Group at NBC Entertainment. “We are excited to offer viewers a range of new games and host a weekly party that is just as fun to play as.”

