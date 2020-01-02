advertisement

Columbia, S.C., – Columbia, the wait is over. Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will perform for one night at Colonial Life Arena on Thursday, April 23, at 8:00 p.m. as part of Jimmy Buffett’s Slack Tide Tour 2020.

The local parrot heads don’t want to miss the opportunity to enjoy the Margaritaville experience to the fullest.

“We are honored to welcome Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band back to Columbia this spring,” said Sid Kenyon, general manager of the Colonial Life Arena. “Jimmy Buffett concerts are always the ultimate must of the year. This is one not to be missed! “

Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to escape everyday life and find something they never expected. The long-awaited Margaritaville musical was played on Broadway in New York and features all of your favorite Jimmy Buffett classics, including “Volcano”, “Fins”, “Cheeseburgers in Paradise” and many more. The musical’s original Broadway cast was recently released.

Jimmy Buffett’s escape to Margaritaville is now on tour nationwide. Street production of the Broadway musical began on September 29 at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, RI, and will begin in over 35 cities in the U.S. in its first year.

“This talented cast was hand-picked to share and celebrate the history, music and lifestyle of this show on their first national tour,” said Jimmy. “I am thrilled that this group of artists transform theater in Margaritaville every night. Margaritaville started as an idea, but now you can actually spend an evening there and worry about the time on the island. “

Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com

Ticket prices are subject to applicable fees.

