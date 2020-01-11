advertisement

The Browns interviewed Jim Schwartz on January 8 for his job as head coach. He was the sixth candidate to be considered for the position that has been open since Freddie Kitchens’ release on December 29.

Schwartz could be a Browns under Kevin Stefanski or Josh McDaniels as the defensive coordinator if the search committee led by Paul DePodesta doesn’t choose Schwartz as a replacement for kitchens.

The Browns will interview Stefanski, the Vikings ‘offensive coordinator, in Minneapolis on January 9, and the Patriots’ offensive coordinator in Berea McDaniels on January 10.

McDaniels and Stefanski are considered the top two candidates for the Browns tenth full-time head coach since 1999.

Schwartz, the Eagles’ defensive coordinator since 2016, is under contract in Philadelphia until 2020. The Browns may have to compensate the Eagles with a draft decision if they want Schwartz as a defensive coordinator.

Doug Pederson, head coach of Philadelphia, who hired Schwartz in 2016, had high praise for Schwartz during a press conference with reporters on the Eagles on January 8. Schwartz was 29-52 as the head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2009 to 13.

“I think it’s great that people in the league and teams across the league are looking at my employees for potential head coaching candidates, Frank Reich a few years ago (at the Colts) and now Jim,” said Pederson a former head coach.

“I think he would make a great head coach again with his leadership and what he brought and how I could rely on him and his experience as a former head coach. Jim did a great job with our defense, obviously the improvement we’ve seen this season. I look forward to him and his opportunity and wish him all the best. “

Despite this support, Pederson tried to make a joke when asked if he wanted to return Schwartz as his defensive coordinator next season.

“Sometime after the interview, he’ll be back on a plane,” Pederson said. “He’ll be part of the evaluation process and all that. I would assume yes (he’ll be back). Jim is my DC right now.”

The Eagles finished 10th in the NFL in permissible mileage and 15th in permissible points in 2019. They were 23rd in defensive and fourth in 2017 when they won the Patriots in Super Bowl defeated.

The 53-year-old Schwartz moved from 1993 to 1995 as a scout with the Browns in the NFL. He had stations in Baltimore, Tennessee and Buffalo as well as in Detroit and Philadelphia. He was the Titans Defensive Coordinator from 2001 to 2008 and the Bills Defensive Coordinator from 2014. He worked as a consultant in the NFL officiation department in 2015 before being hired by Pederson.

The Browns previously interviewed Mike McCarthy (hired by the Cowboys as head coach), Greg Roman, Eric Bieniemy, chief offensive coordinator, Robert Saleh, and Brian Daboll, Bills’ offensive coordinator.

