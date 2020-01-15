advertisement

Jim Pisani steps down as Timberland’s global brand president, VF Corp. known today.

The outdoor brand said in a statement that Pisani, who took up the position in August 2016, is giving up his role of moving to the Midwest to be closer to his family.

“Jim is an extremely talented leader who has left a lasting mark on the Timberland and VF brand throughout his time here,” said Martino Scabbia Guerrini, president of VF Corp.’s EMEA region, in a statement. “Today we have a strong start-up and management team that leads us into the future. We understand and support Jim’s decision and are grateful for his service. “

The search for Pisani’s successor is ongoing and Guerrini will be the current global brand president of Timberland with immediate effect. Guerrini will work with Pisani to ensure a smooth transition.

Pisani is a VF veteran who served as President of the Licensed Sports Group – including the Majestic business – from 2008 until joining Timberland.

In an exclusive interview with FN in June 2019, Pisani said Timberland was on the right track to meet its 2020 goals, which include high-level sustainability initiatives under the banner of Timberland Environmental Product Standards.

“We are constantly working on all of our goals – whether it is using sustainable organic cotton or tanneries with silver and gold ratings for our leather,” Pisani told FN at the time.

“Men’s, women’s and contemporary casual shoes, work and clothing are all key categories,” he said. “Increasing DTC and digital will continue to be a priority. From an Asian perspective, focusing on China is a key strategy for us. It is really important that we achieve healthy and sustainable growth in every region and focus on a premium position within our categories. “

