The network confirms that Jim Lehrer, the long-standing anchor of “PBS NewsHour”, passed away on Thursday. He was 85 years old.

Teacher became famous in the 1970s when he published “The MacNeil / Teacher Report” with his colleague Robert MacNeil. The program was renamed “PBS NewsHour” in 2009. Teacher played the anchor role for almost four decades.

“With great sadness I share the news that co-founder and long-time presenter of the ‘PBS NewsHour’ Jim Lehrer died peacefully at home today, Thursday, January 23, 2020,” said Judy Woodruff, teacher’s colleague and current “PBS NewsHour “Anchor wrote in a statement.

“I am broken because I lost someone who was central to my professional life, a mentor for me, and someone whose friendship I have valued for decades,” added Woodruff. “I saw it as the benchmark for fair, reviewing and thoughtful journalism and know countless others who feel the same way.”

Born May 19, 1934, the teacher was an anchor of NewsHour for 36 years before retiring in 2011. Teacher and Robert MacNeil founded the program in 1975 when they reported on the Senate Watergate Hearings on PBS in 1973.

In a statement from PBS, network president Paula Kerger said: “We all at PBS are deeply sad to have heard of Jim Lehrer’s death. From shaping the groundbreaking MacNeil / Lehrer report to skilfully moderating many presidential debates, Jim has been an outstanding journalist throughout his exceptional career. As a true giant in news and public relations, he leaves an incredible legacy that inspires us all. He will be missed. “

Teacher moderated a total of 12 presidential debates, more than anyone else in US history, including all presidential debates in 1996 and 2000.

As an anchor for PBS’s flagship news program, Teacher interviewed numerous leading figures in the 1980s, including Margaret Thatcher and Yasser Arafat, South Korean President Kim Daejung and Chinese leader Jiang Zemin in the 1990s, as well as Jordanian King Abdullah and Afghan President Hamid Karzai in the 2000s.

I am devastated by the news that my dear friend and co-founder of @NEWSHOUR Jim Lehrer died at home today. I send love to his Kate and her family. https://t.co/ZxNsCcaZBj

– Judy Woodruff (@JudyWoodruff) January 23, 2020

