advertisement

NEW YORK (AP) – Jim Lehrer, co-host and later host of the PBS Night NewsHour, which for decades has provided thoughtful news, has passed away, PBS said. He was 85 years old.

Lehner died “peacefully in his sleep,” according to PBS. He suffered a heart attack in 1983 and, more recently, had heart valve surgery in April 2008.

For Lehrer, and for his friend and long-time partner Robert MacNeil, broadcast journalism was a service, the public’s understanding of events and issues being his main objective. Lehrer was also a frequent moderator of presidential debates.

advertisement

“We both thought the American people were not as stupid as some of the publishers and programmers thought,” Lehrer wrote in his 1992 memoir, “A bus to me.”

“We were convinced that they cared about important issues of human events. … And we were convinced that they could and would stay there for more than 35 seconds to obtain information on these subjects if they had the opportunity. “

The half-hour “Robert MacNeil Report” started on PBS in 1975 with Lehrer as Washington correspondent. The two men had already made themselves known in the then emerging network thanks to their collaboration with the National Public Affairs Center for Television and its coverage of the Watergate hearings in 1973.

The evening news program, later renamed the “MacNeil-Lehrer Report”, became the first hour-long news broadcast in 1983 and was later known as “MacNeil-Lehrer NewsHour”. After MacNeil retired in 1995, she became “The NewsHour with Jim Lehrer. “

“My heart is broken by the loss of someone who was at the heart of my professional life, a mentor for me and someone whose friendship I have cherished for decades,” said Judy Woodruff, anchor and editor chief of PBS NewsHour, in a statement. .

Politics, international relations, economics, science and even artistic developments were all the subject of a long and detailed coverage in their program.

“When we moved on time, it went from a supplement to an alternative,” said Lehrer in 1990. “Now we think if you are looking for a place to go every 24 hours and find out what’s ‘is gone and get deep treatment, we are the place.’

Lehrer moderated his first presidential debate in 1988 and was a frequent consensus choice for the task in the next presidential election.

“Anyone who says it’s just another TV show is a liar or an idiot,” he once said. “I know how important it is, but it’s not about me. It’s what the candidates say that counts. “

He also anchored PBS coverage of inaugurations and conventions, dismissing criticism from other television organizations that the latter had become too scripted to produce much real news.

“I think it is important when the main political parties in this country bring their people and resources together in one place to nominate their candidates,” he told the Associated Press in 2000. “To me , that’s not an argument. I don’t see why anyone would argue that it didn’t matter. “

Naturally, Lehrer came in for a few hits to be so discreet in major television events. After a confrontation between George W. Bush and Al Gore in 2000, David Letterman cracked: “Last night was probably the first and only time that Jim Lehrer (was) the most exciting person in the room.”

But the real Lehrer – who had a tradition of buying a new tie for good luck before every debate – was more colorful than it might have appeared on PBS.

On the side, he was also a novelist and sometimes playwright whose first novel, “Viva Max!”, Was turned into a film with Peter Ustinov. He has done a whole series of novels on the adventures of an Oklahoma politician known as The One-Eyed Mack.

“Hemingway also said this: if you were careful as a journalist, then when the time came to write fiction, you would have something to write about,” Lehrer told The Associated Press in 1991.

“And it turned out that I did. And I have all these stories stored after 30 years in the information world. And they just come out of me. “

When Lehrer was 75 years old in the spring of 2009, PBS announced that the show would be renamed “PBS NewsHour” later in the year, with Lehrer paired with anchoring functions with other regulars on the show.

He said he approved of the changes, telling the New York Times that having a pair of anchors would “turn things up a bit,” even though all sectors of the information industry are struggling to respond. to the changing demands of readers and viewers.

Lehrer was born in Wichita, Kansas, in 1934, the son of parents who operated a bus route. In addition to capturing his memoirs “Un bus à moi”, he collected bus memories – from station signs to a real 1946 Flxible Clipper bus.

After graduating from college in 1956, he served three years in the Marines – and later called the experience so valuable that he believed that all young people should participate in national service.

“I have had no close calls, no date with danger, no bypassed fate with death,” he wrote. “What I had was a chance to discover myself and to test myself, physically and emotionally and spiritually, in an important and lasting way.”

He went to work from 1959 to 1970 at the Dallas Morning News and the Dallas Times-Herald, which has since disappeared. Lehrer hopped on TV on a Dallas TV news.

Lehrer wrote that it was ironic that the Watergate hearings had helped establish the importance of public television because President Richard Nixon hated public broadcasting. He also recalled that the long hearings gave him the chance to practice his new profession, and MacNeil, already a veteran, gave him valuable advice on how to speak on camera clearly and in conversation.

He is survived by his wife, Kate; three daughters: Jamie, Lucy and Amanda; and six grandchildren.

advertisement