Jim Carrey’s new movie “ Sonic the Hedgehog ” is fast approaching, so that only means one thing – more than Carrey’s off-the-wall / what-the-hell-is-going-on-that- that-mind, dementia.

Going around promoting the new children’s film, Jim Carrey made an appearance in “ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert ” last night, where it looks like he might never really have been there. Taking a pinch of Ace Venture, a pinch of Lloyd Christmas and a lot of The Mask, Carrey dominated the debates.

From his entry with a brass band, to his Oprah / mango moment, and his inability to sit for more than 30 seconds – you would be forgiven for thinking that the actor wore an invisible green mask. It’s television gold, however, and it just shows that Carrey plays to the beat of her own drum, and is guaranteed to be a hoot no matter what the subject.

If you are doing anything today, be sure to take 10 minutes and look at its full appearance below.

In case you missed it, Jim Carrey was also present at the Graham Norton Show last weekend where he congratulated his colleagues, notably Margot Robbie and Daniel Kaluuya.

‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ will be released in Irish theaters on February 14.

