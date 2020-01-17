advertisement

Jim Carrey’s career has gone through strange places, but all of this has undoubtedly been in his direction.

His early career and the work for which he is best known came from large goofy comedies like “ Ace Ventura ”, “ Dumb & Dumber ” and “ Batman Forever ”, where his rubber-faced frolics earned him enormous commercial success and turned him into a household name. At the beginning, Carrey had gone to a much more cerebral work, with shootings in films like “ The Truman Show ”, “ Man On The Moon ” and, of course, “ Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind ” .

With this in mind, we have selected his work in what we believe to be five of his best scenes. Looked.

5. “The man on the moon” – The scene of the powerful mouse

If you have seen the documentary ‘Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond’, you will have an idea of ​​how far Jim Carrey pushed his performance for ‘Man On The Moon’. It’s a fascinating document, precisely because it never lets Carrey drop out for being a complete and absolute asshole throughout production. Likewise, he also tries to understand and explain why he went so far, and if he went too far. For all this work, this scene sums up how much and how well Carrey has managed to channel Andy Kaufman. You can find the original video of this scene on YouTube and compare the two beats for beats. He did not play the role of Andy Kaufman. He became him.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E64OI0FTnwU [/ integrated]

4. ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ – “You should read my journal, it’s just … empty.”

You must understand how this film was a bet for Jim Carrey. He was one of the highest paid actors working in Hollywood and made his fortune playing his boisterous and extroverted characters. So, for him, literally running in the opposite direction with a director who was largely unknown at this point and fully committing to it is quite courageous. Fortunately, it paid off in a massive way. “Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind” is one of those movies that everyone can remember how they felt when they first saw it. It’s equally beautiful, sad, funny and mind-blowing, but this scene sums up the vulnerable performance he gave.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jnhZmgIhqFA [/ integrated]

3. “Me, myself and Irene” – “Price control on Vagi-Clean …”

What’s great about ‘Me, Myself & Irene’ is that it highlights Jim Carrey’s versatility in his performances. Playing a schizophrenic state soldier, one side of him is too friendly, helpful but a wimp and the other being an unbalanced maniac, Carrey shows that he can shape not only his face but his whole presence to adapt to everything what he needs. This scene shows the first time “Hank” has been released. Aside from the crazy contortions that her face takes, it’s more of Carrey’s icy delivery of each line that makes her even more effective.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YWRzPLzHJl0 [/ integrated]

2. ‘Dumb & Dumber’ – “Hey, do you want to hear the most boring sound in the world?”

As you read this, you probably think we omitted scenes from “ The Truman Show ”, maybe a scene or two from “ Bruce Almighty ” or even something like “ Batman Forever ”. That’s the problem with writing lists like this. You will almost always leave out something, so you have to trust your gut and choose what feels best to you. There was simply no way to write this article without mentioning this scene. The best part? Jim Carrey completely improvised the most boring sound in the world. The Farrelly Brothers simply left Carrey on a leash to do whatever worked. That’s what he came back with.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S4AmLcBLZWY [/ integrated]

1. “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” – ​​”Excuse me, I would like to ASS you some questions.”

The fact that Jim Carrey was able to take a script and a concept that had toured Hollywood more than once – Whoopi Goldberg was even going to do it at some point – and made it the star role for him just shows him what kind of talent he was. More than that, his improvisational and publicity skills in just about every scene show just how much natural comedic talent he was. ‘Ace Ventura’ is certainly not the brightest comedy there is, nor has it aged well in any particular aspect, but there are scenes like this that are so funny and stupid that you can’t stop you from laughing, you realize how Carrey became as famous as him. He literally makes a good cop-bad-cop, but the bad cop is an asshole. Like a real asshole. Genius.

[incorporated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LbCaptV509g [/ incorporated]

