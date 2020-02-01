advertisement

Hold on to your spinner, it’s time for a makeover: Jim Carrey says he’ll wear the mask again – if the director was “crazy” enough.

He is a comic book legend. From Ace Ventura to Liar Liar, The Truman Show to Dumb and Dumber, Carrey’s cinematic arrival in the 90s changed the comedy forever.

advertisement

In the past ten years, however, it has been much quieter and undertaken smaller, wilder, often darker projects. He is named Dr. in Sonic the Hedgehog Robotnik aka Dr. Eggman returning to the big screen – could this trigger a revival of one of the star’s biggest roles?

During the press conferences for the upcoming video game adaptation, Carrey spoke to ComicBook about the likelihood of returning to The Mask franchise – and the answer was relatively hopeful.

I don’t think of sequels or anything like that, I mean, this (Sonic The Hedgehog) is somehow correct because we haven’t fully developed the character (Dr. Eggman) yet. The mask, I think, depends on a filmmaker. It really depends on a filmmaker. I don’t just want to do it to do it. But I would only do it if it were a crazy visionary filmmaker. For sure.

Based on the Dark Horse Comics series of the same name, the suppressed banker Stanley Ipkiss (Carrey) found an ancient mask in The Mask from 1994, which gives him superhuman strength. The only limitation: he has also become a crazy, wise gangster.

The film was also Cameron Diaz’s first starring role in the role of Tina Carlyle alongside Carrey as his love interest. Fortunately, no one returned for Son of the Mask, the bizarre standalone sequel that was released 11 years later.

However, if The Mask made a comeback, it probably wouldn’t be Carrey, no, a man at all.

The co-creator of the comic, Mike Richardson, told Forbes in 2019:

I want it to be another character film about a person dealing with absolute power. The whole topic of The Mask was that we all say what we would do if we had absolute power, just like Stanley Ipkiss. When we gain absolute power, we often resort to the slightest effort and it overcomes our human nature and uses the power forever.

Sonic the Hedgehog hits theaters on February 14th.

advertisement