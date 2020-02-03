advertisement

Sonic the Hedgehog actor Jim Carrey stems from the numerous political statements he has made in recent years while promoting the upcoming film.

In an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment At the end of January, Carrey announced that he would no longer create his political images and publish them on social media.

He said, “For me it was like a time and it was a time when I just wanted to be the lighthouse who said,” Hey, stay away from the rocks, you’re on your way to the rocks. “

Carrey continued: “We are still on our way to the rocks, but I decided: ‘You understand my message, I don’t have to get involved with it anymore. ‘of things. “

Carrey routinely posted his painting on social media, targeting Republican leaders such as Donald Trump, Jim Jordan, Roger Stone, Kevin McCarthy and others.

Yippie-ki-yay MF! pic.twitter.com/RsGDodXGu3

– Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 26, 2019

#GOPU pic.twitter.com/Jqn1nDPjps

– Jim Carrey (@ JimCarrey), November 19, 2019

pic.twitter.com/f2zsJGSayJ

– Jim Carrey (@ JimCarrey) November 16, 2019

Kevin McCarthy may sell everything that is sacred for his place in the new oligarchy, but he will never lose sight of that compromising look. I think it can leave a stain. pic.twitter.com/r9KhyS0mrr

– Jim Carrey (@ JimCarrey) November 4, 2019

That night Donald had a very strange dream. pic.twitter.com/Ki4GCifjON

– Jim Carrey (@ JimCarrey) December 19, 2019

Like Captain Ahab, possessed by a white whale of earthly supremacy, Trump beckons everyone who will make his madness fail. Will we wake up to the truth or ignore our own senses and blindly follow a madman into the abyss? Me? “You call me Ishmael!” Pic.twitter.com/KCllWbh4YY

– Jim Carrey (@ JimCarrey) December 4, 2019

His reign will soon be over. Woe to the loyal subjects of this fake king. pic.twitter.com/FTnNEDVsI7

– Jim Carrey (@ JimCarrey) November 22, 2019

The last painting Carrey published on social media was in late December.

pic.twitter.com/MqYPMyOyHX

– Jim Carrey (@ JimCarrey) December 22, 2019

Carrey claims his pictures are an attempt to encourage Americans to “vote” and “be citizens.”

He explained that his paintings are not about “hating someone”.

“I want to tell people,” It was never about hating someone. “I can sit down with everyone in this country and break bread. I love people. I think we were tricked by politicians and strange corporate concerns to believe that disagreement is hate. And I will never go for that.”

What do you think of Carrey’s new comments on his paintings? Do you believe him or do you think he’s only doing it to promote Sonic the Hedgehog?

Sonic the Hedgehog races to the theaters on February 14th. Sonic stars James Marsden, Ben Scwartz, Tika Sumpter and Jim Carrey. Jeff Fowler directs a screenplay by Pat Casey and Josh Miller.

