advertisement

Carrey told IndieWire that he would “not waste another moment” with “President What’s His Name” and instead would find artistic inspiration in the “Genius” of Bong Joon Ho’s film.

Jim Carrey tries to focus on the positive in 2020, and the actor and artist moves away from one of his ugliest muses: President Donald J. Trump.

“It’s really extraordinary between the roles I play and what’s actually going on in my life,” said Carrey in an interview with IndieWire. “Well, there is this political thing, but I basically didn’t bring it back to 2020. It’s over – for the most part.”

advertisement

Carrey spent much of 2019 creating satirical, political paintings, many of which mixed current Trump statements with critical portraits of the man himself. Since the debut of his cartoons in August 2017, the actor has set fire to some of his most controversial performances (no pun intended), but he has also been heard on many important issues. His last picture of the year (at least the last picture he posted on Twitter) showed how the president’s face peered into, or perhaps merged into, a toilet bowl where his peculiar complaints about modern plumbing surrounded his angry face.

connected

connected

“I said what I had to say and I allowed it to inhabit my body and do everything that low vibrations do to a body. You know, I screamed, I warned people, and that’s enough. You know how I feel, “said Carrey.” So I’ll vote in November and that’s it. When the wheels come off the car completely, I meet them on the street. But I won’t waste another moment of my time with a narcissist, President … what’s his name again? “

Instead, Carrey finds positive inspiration for the new year. Together with the feeling “Let’s fill our hearts with gratitude”, he greeted in 2020 with an apparent self-portrait of the actor staring at a mango and continued the mango theme with two further contributions.

In addition to mangoes, Carrey is particularly enthusiastic about films – especially Bong Joon Ho’s Oscar-nominated film “Parasite” spoilerTerritory.)

“I love the movies I see,” said Carrey. “I’m thrilled with” Parasite “! This damn movie is incredible! I just cried at the end of the movie because it’s everyone’s relationship with their father – they want to get their father out of the basement, (how) one day I’ll do it something and you can just go up the stairs. Oh my god, man! It’s just awesome. It’s just awesome in his approach, his execution, everything, just awesome. “

Carrey also said he called Adam Sandler after seeing “Uncut Gems”. “The Safdie brothers? Amazing! Carrey said unasked. “Sandler, I called and said,” Hey, you didn’t get the juice, but this shit was shaking! You rocked it, my friend. ‘ “

Finally, Carrey also expressed his admiration for another Oscar nominee, Taika Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit”.

“I absolutely loved JoJo Rabbit,” said Carrey. “I’m delighted with the absolute buoyancy and brilliance of it. To take a topic so seriously and treat it that way, heaven sent us, man. That’s why we’re here. That’s why we do it, films like this. It is just great for me. “

Carrey may not be in the 2020 Oscar race, but he’s preparing for a big spring. “Kidding” is expected to air on Showtime on February 9, after a critically acclaimed first season that also received two Golden Globe nominations (including a nick for Carrey’s appearance). He is also the villainous lead in Paramount Pictures’ “Sonic the Hedgehog”, which will be released on February 14th.

Beyond these projects, Carrey is looking forward to continuing to challenge – and to remain positive.

“I’m so excited for everyone. That such things are still being done, that great art is still being made, gives me hope for everything. It’s wonderful and I just want to be there,” Carrey said with a laugh.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement