advertisement

Jia’s documentary portrait of Shanghai can finally be seen in a new director’s cut, and IndieWire has the exclusive new trailer.

Lorber cinema

Jia Zhangke is one of the boldest and most productive Chinese filmmakers currently working. He entered the international scene with his second film “Platform” in 2000 and most recently released “Ash Is Purest White” last year. The triptych’s emotional epic connected him again with his wife and muse Zhao Tao. His films “24 City”, “A Touch of Sin” and “Mountains May Depart” were also shown with great success at the Cannes Film Festival. IndieWire has now released an exclusive trailer for its 2010 film “I Wish I Knew”, which opens in New York’s Metrograph on January 24th.

advertisement

While Jia has mainly worked in narrative feature films, he has transformed into documentary films during his more than 20-year career, and his 2010 non-fiction book outing “I Wish I Knew” is an outstanding piece. With sequences with Zhao Tao and the Taiwanese filmmaker Hou Hsiao-hsien, “I Wish I Knew” is permeated with Jia’s poetic sensitivity and does not correspond to typical documentary practices.

connected

connected

Here is the synopsis of the new Director’s Cut, courtesy of distributor Kino Lorber: “Shanghai’s past and present merge in Jia Zhangke’s poetic and poignant portrait of this rapidly changing port city. Jia restores censored images and fills forgotten facts with an alternative A version of China’s turbulent 20th century history reflected in life in the city of Yangtze, he builds his story on a series of 18 interviews with people from all walks of life – children of politicians, former soldiers, criminals and artists (including the Taiwanese master Hou Hsiao-hsien) – and regularly returns to the picture of his favorite lead Actress, Zhao Tao, wanders through the Shanghai World Expo Park. (The film was commissioned by the world exhibition, but is anything but a clear bourgeois boosterism. ) A rich structure urated tapestry full of provocative juxtapositions. “

After playing Metrograph for a week on January 24, the film travels to Los Angeles and Chicago on February 14, followed by a national rollout. Check out the new trailer, available exclusively on IndieWire.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6Vees2VL5E (/ embed)

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement