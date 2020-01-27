advertisement

Scranton, Pa. – Members of the Jewish community were accompanied by friends and other believers for a gloomy evening on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

Enchanting music filled the room in the Jewish community center while people watched the emotional ceremony that took place earlier in the day in Poland across the Atlantic.

The event marked the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz and was held in the former concentration camp where more than one million people, mostly Jews, were killed.

“I hope the collective memories will force everyone to look inside themselves and wonder if that was me?” Said Dassy Ganz of the Jewish Federation of Northeast Pennsylvania.

Ganz said it moved to hear the Holocaust survivors who spoke during the ceremony.

“The memories of what they had from their families and their past lives in freedom helped them keep going,” Ganz said.

With violent attacks on the Jewish community in New York and in New Jersey in December, a possible peak in anti-Semitist sentiment is in their minds.

“This is what happens when it goes a bit too far. Soon you lose control of it and the nice people no longer drive the bus, the bad guys do, “said Jay Weis, a member of the federation.

Outside the JCC, the famous phrase “Lest We Forget” is etched on the Holocaust monument. That is why those at this event say they keep remembering.

Almost a century has passed and there are still people who deny that the Holocaust has taken place.

Donald Banks is not a member of the Jewish faith but visited Auschwitz 15 years ago.

“There is sufficient evidence there. And what you see is incredible in some ways, “Banks said. “You see the luggage displays.”

The Jewish Federation of NEPA organizes an annual teenage symposium on the Holocaust at the Hilton, where hundreds of high school students are present.

