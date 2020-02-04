advertisement

The hunt is on for those responsible for trespassing in a house where many sentimental jewels and a family heirloom have been stolen.

The incident occurred between 7:45 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on February 3 at Mayfield Grove.

Initially, an attempt was made to force the door to open, but it was unsuccessful.

The thieves then smashed a rear window to enter.

Most of the stolen items were jewelry, the value being in the four-digit sum.

Items included a white gold women’s wedding ring with small diamonds, a white gold women’s engagement ring with a single diamond solitaire, a solid gold men’s wedding ring and a pair of earrings in platinum with a diamond solitaire on each of them.

An off-white christening gown with puffed sleeves and lace details around the neck was also taken. Although there is no significant monetary value for the dress, it is a family heirloom that would be of great personal importance.

Witnesses are requested to contact the police at 101, quoting reference number 2803.

