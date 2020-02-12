Twenty years after his first income flight between New York and Fort Lauderdale on 11 February 2000, not to mention 470 million customers later, the New York City-based budget carrier JetBlue commemorates his birthday in the best possible way. This is his 20th birthday, so for a limited time you can score flights with a discount of $ 20 or more, selling like a year-long party in the making.

If we say that the $ 20 flights are only sold for a limited time, we mean it: it ends tonight at 11:59 Eastern Time, so you don’t have to trade long.

“No one believed that a starting airline in 2000 could survive 20 months, much less 20 years,” said JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes to mark the milestone of the airline. “But JetBlue proved that taking care of people and bringing low rates to the market could not only be a viable business model, but could also completely disrupt an industry.” The airline did this, Hayes continued, offering additional benefits as a coach than his rivals, offering free high-speed broadband on every aircraft, as well as other freebies such as backrest entertainment on every seat and free snacks and soft drinks.

In addition, JetBlue estimates that over the past two decades it has saved customers more than $ 12 billion that would otherwise have gone to the four larger airlines that, according to JetBlue, “have enormous price power at the airports they dominate.”

Click here to start finding and buying one of the 20-year anniversary sales flights. Among the details you need to know:

The rates shown include all government taxes and fees.

The deadline for booking is tonight (the earlier one at 11:59 pm Eastern Time or local time).

Your journey must take place between 19 February and 17 June. Blackout dates include March 18 to March 31 and April 14 to April 21.

It is only the lowest available rate (Blue Basic, otherwise Blue) that is for sale.

Different or additional daily or weekly restrictions, travel windows and blackout dates may apply and vary per route. Check the rate that you have chosen for more information.

Rates are displayed based on your location. Select the pencil icon and then select “View all offers” to view all rates.

Regarding the deals that are possible, I noticed this morning that JetBlue is offering a $ 20 flight from JFK in New York to Worcester, Massachusetts. You can also fly from JFK to Charleston for just $ 54, to West Palm Beach for $ 64 or Nashville for $ 74.

