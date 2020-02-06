advertisement

Jesus is back in the latest trailer for the spin-off “Big Lebowski”.

John Turturro’s bowling legend “The Jesus” from “The Big Lebowski” was always intended for cult status. Twenty-two years after his introduction to Joel and Ethan Coen’s stoner comedy classics, Turturro’s freewheeling bowler will return to cinemas courtesy of The Jesus Rolls. Directed by and with Turturro, “Jesus Rolls” is the “Big Lebowski” spinoff that we never knew we needed, and based on this latest full trailer, it’s going to be a wild ride with a great comic book ensemble ,

The film is slated for release in cinemas on March 6th and at the request of Screen Media, and will bring Big Lebowski fans back together with Jesus Quintana (Turturro), who is an outsider with Petey (Bobby Cannavale) and Marie (Audrey Tautou) joins into a fierce fight Joyride of Petty Crime.

While Turturro’s character “The Big Lebowski” is said to have been performed, actor / filmmaker Bertrand Blier’s 1974 French comedy “Going Places” with Gerard Depardieu is based directly on one of the most controversial films in France. Turturro’s vision of “Going Places” now randomly features “The Jesus” in a leading role, fresh from the slammer and new friends and enemies among the characters of Jon Hamm, Susan Sarandon, Christopher Walken and Pete Davidson and even the Brazilian-American favorite artist Sonia Braga (“Aquarius”, “Kiss of the Spider Woman”).

Turturro told The Independent last year that “The Jesus Rolls” is “a bit of a racy film”. It shows how stupid men are. That’s what the film is about – women are the stronger, more connected characters. I had to tweak it a little bit, but now I feel really good about it. It is basically an exploration of how Jesus is released from prison. It is a comedy, but a very human comedy. “

Neither Joel nor Ethan Coen were involved in creating The Jesus Rolls, although they blessed Turturro to use the character. This is Turturro’s first directorial work since the 2013 “Fading Gigolo”. He was recently cast in Matt Reeves “The Batman” as Gotham Crime Lord Carmine Falcone and will soon appear in the HBO mini-series “The Plot Against America”.

The latest trailer offers a look at some of the many Shenanigans that are waiting for you in “The Jesus Rolls”. Check out the below.

