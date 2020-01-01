advertisement

Manchester City 2 Everton 1

Manchester City ended the season with nine points from their last four league games after two goals from Gabriel Jesus Everton’s Carlo Ancelotti caused a first loss. Everton held out until the beginning of the second half, but ultimately couldn’t deny Pep Guardiola’s champion, who was as relentlessly chasing victory as ever.

City’s only downside to the Christmas program came to Wolves last Friday, which certainly wiped out hope for Liverpool. Instead, the FA Cup defense begins on Saturday before the EFL Cup semi-final against Manchester United takes place next week before the Champions League starts again in February. These are all competitions that City can now focus on.

Guardiola made five changes for a sixth game in 17 days. While giving Phil Foden a second league start, Claudio Bravo’s retention was remarkable as the barely reliable goalkeeper played a second time in a row since Ederson was sick after a 1-match ban. The last time Bravo faced Everton – in January 2017 – allowed four goals from four shots. And he would increase the number here by being guilty of Everton’s consolation, the Chilean stood behind a 3-4-1-2 that had two midfielders – Rodri and Fernandinho – in the defense.

Djibril Sidibe attacks Riyad Mahrez. Photo: Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images

Carlo Ancelotti made the same number of changes as his counterpart before Bernard suffered a leg cut in the warm-up, so Tom Davies came on for the Brazilian.

The opening time turned out to be inferior. A Ilkay Gündogan mistake murmured Guardiola and Davies fell as Everton turned the defense into an attack that ended when Gylfi Sigurdsson flipped the ball to Seamus Coleman.

When Gündogan later tried his own chip at Riyad Mahrez, Jordan Pickford was less certain: he dropped the ball and Everton was relieved.

João Cancelo has been fighting for form since he signed it, but he was close to creating the opener for Foden so that VAR Mahrez can rule offside. Ancelotti had a comforting word for Guardiola, who smiled at his Everton counterpart, but still talked to Kevin Friend, the fourth official.

The next time VAR was there, it was confused looking for a possible penalty, although Mahrez seemed to stand for offside or handball or both. The spot kick was not given, but the competition had been interrupted and the anti-VAR chants inevitably had a second appearance in a few moments.

At this point, both banks were unsatisfied with the performance of their respective players. For Guardiola, it was Kevin De Bruyne and Foden who lost their skill for a moment. for Ancelotti, it was the slow pace of his men and the insistence on returning to Pickford rather than looking for options.

Better from City was a Mahrez twist and shoot, then a Gündogan attempt that also warmed Pickford’s fingers. Really, but the level of entertainment had declined with Christmas and New Year logs. Another reason was the number of offsides committed by tired players – Mahrez, a special offender.

Moise Kean tries an overhead. Photo: Peter Powell / Getty Images

Nevertheless, City had dominated the ball and when they do, they often thrive. Foden’s lack of regular action meant that he was fresh and it was his snapshot – collected by Pickford – that was the last real threat to the goal in the first half. As the break approached, Mahrez had two clearer chances but steered the first wide and seemed surprised to get the second.

The average price continued after the interval. Benjamin Mendy sold De Bruyne briefly, so that he had to stick out a boot and see the ball, much to Guardiola’s sorrow, sail into no man’s land. Bravo’s next hit came immediately when Cancelo was the target. Then there was a moment I had to remember. Gündogan threw a precise pass to Jesus, which instantly defeated Pickford with a goal that was the Brazilian’s 13th goal of the season.

Everton scored a corner after the restart – to Guardiola’s biggest annoyance – but despite a second that followed when Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s head was deflected, there was no equalization.

The competition had started. Suddenly Eric García turned a ball to the left to Mahrez as City increased the pace and the opportunity. And now they had a second hit and this was straight out of the Guardiola game book.

De Bruyne went on to Foden, who found Mahrez, who in turn played in Jesus and quietly passed Pickford. The city rolled out, but then Bravo was added to the Howler catalog by going straight to Richarlison. From here it was inevitable as Theo Walcott – a new substitute – aimed, the ball flew from Mendy and there was Richarlison who had to bundle home. Despite a late rally by visitors, City ended with three points. – Guardian

