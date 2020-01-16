advertisement

A combination of my age and the chaotic times we live in has drastically reset the thresholds for events that shock or fail me. I’m getting dead inside. Things that would upset most people and would do the same to me in the past are now faced with a “meh” or “well, that was happening”. This applies more and more to the sports media beat, which in comparison seems to offer so much less than anything else in the world. Other than that, ESPN and Jessica Mendoza awakened the sports media critic in me when I was sitting here in complete confusion about how terrible silly and dull the events that morning were.

You can read our previous summary here, but in a nutshell, Jessica Mendoza has been featured on three popular ESPN shows, spitting out the same speeches about the Astros sign theft scandal. First, the first appearance at Golic and Wingo, which opened the locks of criticism.

“It’s hard to swallow, go public and call and start it all.”

– @ jessmendoza about former Astros launcher Mike Fiers, who reveals the scheme of Astros character theft. pic.twitter.com/LSQY6B0dSC

– Golic and Wingo (@GolicAndWingo) January 16, 2020

Mendoza appeared on the two ESPN morning shows Get Up and First Take and followed the script of both shows, which only led to criticism of the snowball.

Jessica Mendoza, an employee of Mets, is looking for self-inflicted credibility and kills the PR flash that does all of the ESPN car wash. On the first take, she goes after Fiers again and says that he has “botched” everyone (botched that it will be repeated by the ESPN host), and then says that she was “upset” about it. pic.twitter.com/8hddkQ1Arv

– Ben Koo (@bkoo) January 16, 2020

Before we get into that, a few quick things for those unfamiliar with some of the nuances here:

– Mendoza is one of the color analysts of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball, a broadcast booth that is generally overwhelmed.

– Mendoza is also a baseball operations advisor to the Mets, a supporting role that ESPN has given to her and other talents (including Alex Rodriguez and David Ross), but which has drawn the anger of other teams that see a conflict of interest.

“I think it’s nicely cut and dried. It’s hard for me to see the other side personally. If it doesn’t, I think there will be an arms race if announcers are hired for our front office work to get information about the players. “

– Andrew Friedman

– Marc Carig (@MarcCarig), November 19, 2019

– Mendoza’s trifecta of performance came when the heat of the Astros scandal fell directly on her other employer, the Mets, whose rookie manager Carlos Beltran was described as one of the former players involved in the scandal surrounding the signs. With the resignations and resignations of Jeff Luhnow and A.J. Beltran, Hinch in Houston and Alex Cora in Boston, was basically the last known person whose fate was now up for debate.

In this context, it is not difficult to connect the dots and see how Mendoza underpins her credibility and makes fun of ESPN. At least Mendoza was far from a neutral station for these performances. In the worst case, she looked like a modern politician who got around at Fox News or MSNBC and incited the same handful of topics of conversation in hopes of influencing public opinion or distracting criticism from the real thing.

Not only did she speak incorrectly, she also participated in ESPN’s most popular radio show and two of ESPN’s largest studio brands. And not only did she try to play defense to get Beltran’s job, she inexplicably went on the offensive after Mike Fiers used offensive phrases like “ratted”. Her appearance in three shows was so brazen, so obvious, and so worthy that neither her peers nor her fans or colleagues could ignore her.

Mike Fiers is the only character in this mess that has acted honorably. https://t.co/3S6eNkpGlR

– Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 16, 2020

The only acceptable attitude to Mike Fiers is as follows:

Thank you for putting your own name on the line to help baseball fix one of its most embarrassing scandals in history.

End of the story.

– Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) January 16, 2020

Man, I’ve been a big Mendoza fan for almost two decades, but that looks super bad and frankly is incredibly disappointing. https://t.co/Rye8BE7dIx

– Matt Tamanini (@BWWMatt) January 16, 2020

Then two predictable things happened. 1) Mendoza was used by ESPN to limit the damage, which she really failed miserably, and 2) public pressure only increased, and Beltran and the Mets split up, doing the predictable thing, “I wasn’t fired, I am I not resigned, but I’m leaving because I don’t want to be a distraction. Whoever invented the whole “distraction” PR in two steps should really be in a kind of hall of fame at this point. Here is Mendoza’s statement:

pic.twitter.com/NLoCXYZcej

– Jessica Mendoza (@jessmendoza) January 16, 2020

So, behind this summary, why is my heart rate a little high, you ask? Because this was just an incredibly stupid, self-inflicted wound that has undermined the credibility of Mendoza as a leading analyst in the future. ESPN has been subjected to intense scrutiny and criticism for Sunday Night Baseball, and our own Joe Lucia said back in April that the booth “is a disaster and cannot last long term” (and was far from being there alone) , Even with the prevailing opinion that the SNB booth is on thin ice, ESPN seemed to have absolutely no idea how Mendoza could spectacularly backfire on three of their most popular shows.

I enjoyed Mendoza at the booth for the recording, found her an inspiring job, and knew that both she and ESPN had to endure a ton of undeserved grief because she was a woman at the announcement booth. At a time when this tough struggle is still trying to gain a foothold in just a few hours, a pre-orchestrated media flash has weakened Mendoza’s reputation so I’m not sure she can regain that credibility, the huge amount of fans, who were horrified or offended by Mendoza’s attack on Fiers.

However you interpret it, it’s a terrible look for ESPN. Either Mendoza has genuinely misleading aversion to whistleblowing (very unlikely), or has been blinded by her prejudices caused by the employment of Met, or forced to recycle the same crisis-worthy speech three times (very likely). Perhaps we are too close to the start of the season for ESPN to remodel the SNB stand, but I am not sure whether ESPN or Mendoza will ever wash away the stench that has arisen today. This cannot be undone or forgotten.

How bad is this attitude on a scale from 1 to Jessica Mendoza?

Is she tracking her WTOAT (worst setting ever) at Fiers with this diarrhea setting?

How about teams instead of technology trying to get really good at baseball like the Dodgers? #jessicamendoza #mlb #astros pic.twitter.com/rvcStROfR3

– Doug McKain (@DMAC_LA), January 16, 2020

The most annoying thing is that this not only makes Mendoza a villain and ESPN has to pay the price, but that ESPN is an accomplice in this idiocy. In a way, ESPN has unregistered talent who also has front office positions on teams they cover. Even if that didn’t happen today, tell me how it makes sense. In college football, fans regularly have a stroke when an announcer attends a competing school or conference at one of the teams playing. While this is inevitable and mostly just marginal messages, the problem with someone taking a low to mid six figure job with a team that they’re reporting on is a ‘NO SHIT, IT’S A CONFLICT’, as ESPN decided okay ( and not just with Mendoza; as mentioned above, other look-alikes have included Ross and Rodriguez) until something terrible has happened. That day was today.

Even worse, Mendoza has obviously worked carefully with the Mets and ESPN for their appearances. It’s not like a reporter is chasing her on the street to get a soundbite, or she went on a local radio show and just got a bad quote. This was orchestrated by both the Mets side and the ESPN side. The Mets saw this as their best chance to get Beltran’s job, and Mendoza either helped build that defense or took the marching orders openly, as high-earning employees are usually in line to do what they are told without speaking about it (unless you’re Mike) Fiers).

I like Jess, but man, I couldn’t agree with that point of view anymore. Are you aware of the fraud but shouldn’t you say anything other than to your teammates? I don’t agree at all. https://t.co/utInR8sttX

– Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR), January 16, 2020

Mendoza offered to get involved in the debate. Given the size of the story, ESPN did what they always did and gave it a platform to “It’s interesting! It is a debate! “” I mean, it took ages to realize that LaVar Ball was enough. So they will obviously let go of their own, even if there were red flags everywhere.

It was likely to backfire quickly, but not before the damage spread to three different shows. If you look at the interviews, you can see that most of the hosts know what’s going on and feel clearly uncomfortable with what’s going on. Mendoza has given up impartiality at that moment. The only way for the hosts to appear impartial or reserved was to introduce or reintroduce them as a person who also works for the Mets. I imagine that many listeners and viewers heard and were disturbed for the first time.

For many who turned on their radio or television at the wrong time, they missed this note, and since it was not noted or displayed throughout the interview, a good portion of the people were probably unable to find out the story of Mendoza’s thinly wrapped story Schilling was a righteous, impartial thought. There’s No Way To Hell Mendoza is on ESPN shows this morning and has spit this stuff out if Beltran wasn’t the future manager of her employer and should instead become the new manager of Rays. But Mets’ GM Brodie Van Wagenen went to great lengths to say that Mendoza didn’t speak for the organization:

According to Brodie Van Wagenen, Jessica Mendoza spoke today “as an ESPN analyst” pic.twitter.com/G99OK3PsC6

– SNY (@SNYtv) January 16, 2020

From show to show, Social got on fire for the wrong reasons. The coordinating producers and show producers did not think long and put an end to it. The same insane speeches kept coming out. The only difference was how the studio talent danced around the toxic mud that took over their shows (not uncommon and often inflicted by themselves). These are mostly these shows and it was no different.

And despite Mendoza’s efforts, nothing changed and it probably only made things worse. Beltran is on the way out, and maybe Mendoza will, in time. ESPN might end the obvious conflict issues and get Mendoza and others to cut their front office jobs, but doing so publicly and not quietly would be a fairly open admission of guilt for today’s events, let alone the past few years of on air comment while busy elsewhere.

ESPN refused to comment on us or anyone, and seemed to point to Mendoza’s half-hearted apology, which aimed to appease both ESPN and the Mets, but probably didn’t do either, while only attracting more contempt from baseball fans by their comments were confused. Mendoza’s reputation is weakened today. This was her concern because ESPN had long signed the doomed agreement.

So many stupid things, guidelines, and people had to line up perfectly today to give us this confusing result that will emerge above ESPN’s future baseball coverage. ESPN is a proud company (and rightly so) that often struggles with change and introspection. I hope that this instance gives them reason to consider their role in what has happened and the implications for the brand’s reputation in the future. There are some lessons to be learned here, but to be honest, many of them are just common sense. The obvious disregard for something so obvious is ultimately something that I and many other fans and viewers couldn’t ignore, and I hope ESPN can’t either.

