advertisement

The strange situation of ESPN broadcaster Jessica Mendoza, who works for the Mets, is over.

On Friday, Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen announced that Mendoza “will no longer be a special advisor” and is simultaneously promoting her “expanded role” at ESPN, which does not include Sunday Night Baseball in 2020.

We are happy for Jessica Mendoza, who will expand her role at ESPN. In order to concentrate more on these new tasks, she will no longer be a special advisor to @Mets. pic.twitter.com/FUyHiPVOMm

advertisement

– Brodie Van Wagenen (@GMBVW) February 7, 2020

Mendoza also signed a new contract with ESPN that will move them from Sunday Night Baseball to “a national package of Major League baseball game shows”. Oddly enough, 14 months ago she received an “extension of several years” that she held on Sunday night baseball. Huh, I wonder what has changed in the past year?

ESPN spins this (of course) as a promotion, although Mendoza is being taken off her Premier MLB package and moved to the midweek games where she is likely to replace David Ross (who left ESPN this offseason to do the job) Cubs ‘cribs job).

I have several thoughts about these duel announcements.

Whether it was her decision or not, Mendoza’s decision or a condition for her expansion, the Mets’ recognition of her continued employment with Mendoza (while working for ESPN in such a high profile role) was a farce that they both became a farce made and Mendoza look worse. The conflict of interest (which wasn’t dampened by ESPN’s third logic: “Well, other analysts do it, so it’s okay!”) Has been apparent since she set up both the analyst and the advisor and followed her comments on Mike Fiers and the star sign of the Astros, which stole the scandal last month, had to be said before the MLB season 2020 started.

Mendoza’s new responsibilities at ESPN are not a good thing or a promotion, no matter how ESPN tries to expand them. Mendoza is being supplanted by the one exclusive MLB package that ESPN will offer non-exclusive games with (presumably) changing announcements of announcements until mid-week. It will also focus on about four weeks of the season to cover the Women’s College World Series and both baseball and softball at the Tokyo Summer Olympics (which run over the MLB trading period, a season you have) I would like to imagine that a network wants to have their best MLB analysts in their pockets.

ESPN is also trying to promote Mendoza’s importance to the company by reporting on important events on ESPN Radio. In reality, however, this is not a big advertisement. She will be involved in the World Series ESPN radio coverage (presumably she will push Chris Singleton out of the coverage or create a three-person booth, which is a bad idea). However, ESPN also notes that Mendoza will also appear on other postseason radio shows, which is not even a promotion since she worked with Jon Sciambi last year to call both the NLDS and the NLCS.

ESPN punched himself in a corner with Mendoza. If they just didn’t renew their contract and let them run, they looked horrible considering how many times they played the “TRAILBLAZER!” Drum (which they still do in this release, for whatever it is worth) during their time hitting baseball on Sunday night. If ESPN detained them at Sunday Night Baseball and stuck their heads in the sand despite fierce criticism (both regarding the whole booth and Mendoza’s conflict of interest / shitty comments on Fiers), they would look absolutely incompetent. If they give Mendoza a new contract, take them from Sunday Night Baseball and try to use him for transportation … well, everyone would see through it and call ESPN about their shit, and here we are today.

On the plus side, this is one less thing to focus on in 2020. The situation in Mendoza has been resolved in a way that is probably the least chaotic (although it is still quite chaotic), and we will make the changes on Sunday night baseball, which we have all called for in the past two years. If the status is still not good this year, ESPN is facing a major renovation task.

Now we’ll see if TBS, Fox, and MLB Network persuade some of their analysts to keep their front office jobs with teams – or at least not embarrass themselves when they talk about a controversy with the team they are employed.

advertisement