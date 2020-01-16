advertisement

Major League Baseball punishes the Houston Astros for their plan to steal signs, particularly the suspensions of General Manager Jeff Luhnow and Manager A.J. However, in the 2017 season, this also affected other teams.

On Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox announced a “breakup” with manager Alex Cora, who was Astros’ bank coach in 2017 and reportedly introduced a similar system for the Red Sox in the 2018 season. However, in the MLB’s report on its investigation, Carlos Beltran was also identified as an active player who stole the opposing pitching signals from television monitors and passed them on to Astros-Batters.

Beltran is now the manager of the New York Mets, who is due to begin his first season at the helm of the team. However, his involvement in the scandal of the theft of signs by Astros has led to intense speculation that the Mets must fire him and prevent possible MLB exposure, and also avoid the issue that the team must be facing at the moment it is reported for spring training in February.

In Thursday’s golic and wingo morning show, ESPN baseball analyst Jessica Mendoza shared her insight into the scandal of stealing signs. In particular, she was asked what role the pitcher Mike Fiers played in conversation with Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Evan Drellich, who presented the Astros program to the public. Has Fiers Baseball broken Omertà, the code of silence among players, by uncovering theft of signs from reporters? According to Mendoza, yes.

“It’s hard to swallow, go public and call and start it all.”

“It wasn’t good for me to go public,” said Mendoza to host Mike Golic. “And frankly, it made me sad for the sport that everything was found out. Of course, MLB didn’t investigate that.”

This is a very problematic perspective from Mendoza. It is understandable that from a player’s point of view, Fiers has broken a code among his teammates. Not only did he help his new team when he joined Oakland Athletics, he also whistled for misconduct that hurt other players facing the Astros. As he said to Rosenthal and Drellich, “there are people who lose their jobs because they go in there without knowing it.”

Detecting fraud in sport that could directly impact game results and player careers should be welcomed and not criticized.

Mendoza has a right to her opinion and it is her job to express it – which she continued throughout ESPN morning programming and Fiers said “blew everyone up”.

But addressing this scandal calls for a close look at its use in the situation. In addition to her work for ESPN, Mendoza is an employee of the New York Mets, who was hired last year as baseball operations consultant by general manager Brodie Van Wagenen. This role has sparked fierce criticism for the conflict of interest she has generated as a game analyst at ESPN’s weekly Showcase Sunday Night Baseball. Teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers have banned Mendoza from the clubhouse because she believed she could learn proprietary information that the Mets could use.

Her criticism of Fiers for insulting former teammates now raises the question of whether she discredits him to defend Beltran. Sure, it is possible that she has that opinion regardless. But Mendoza works for a team that could be directly affected by this scandal. It is not hard to imagine that Mets management advised her to question the integrity of Fiers and thereby save Beltran’s reputation.

It’s an obvious conflict of interest, exactly the kind of problem that baseball and media critics pointed out when Mendoza was hired by the Mets.

