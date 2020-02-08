advertisement

Jessica Mendoza is on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball”, but the network has committed to a multi-year contract extension that will continue in a variety of other roles, the network said on Friday.

Mendoza will continue to be the analyst for ESPN’s season opener, weekday games and holiday baseball. She will also be a World Series Game Analyst at ESPN Radio this season. Her first game assignment is ESPN’s March 2 spring training television show, in which the Chicago Cubs host the Los Angeles Angels. Your first regular seasonal mission will be on March 30th.

Mendoza has been an analyst for Sunday Night Baseball since 2015 and has worked with Alex Rodriguez and play-by-play announcer Matt Vasgersian for the past two years.

“I have always prioritized my growth and these new opportunities will allow me to expand my career in broadcasting while challenging myself,” Mendoza said in a statement. “From MLB games on TV and radio to extensive studio work and features, I am enthusiastic about everything that lies ahead. Some of the best memories of my career were on Sunday Night Baseball and I will miss my time with our great crew that was like a family. I am grateful to ESPN for continuing to support me and I can’t wait for the season to begin. “

“We are proud that Jessica, one of our most talented and well-known commentators, will continue to break new ground with ESPN in the coming years,” added Norby Williamson, Executive Vice President of Production at ESPN. “Jessica will continue to be at the forefront of our MLB real estate, playing television and radio games and extensive studio work as we continue to revise our overall MLB reporting offering. We know that Jessica will succeed in this expanded role, which is filled with new high-profile tasks. “

18 Dramatic Championship Sports Film Moments: From ‘Rocky’ to ‘Remember the Titans’ (Photos)



“The Pride of the Yankees” (1942) This beautifully dramatized moment in sports history, which Gary Cooper wonderfully commented on, helped immortalize Lou Gehrig’s infamous speech about the “happiest man”.

“Rocky” (1976) In the ultimate underdog story, newcomer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) gets a shot at the world heavyweight title against champion Apollo Creed. Rocky proves he has what it takes to survive the entire 15 rounds against Creed, but loses in a split decision. Rocky would get a rematch and win the title in “Rocky II”.

“Breaking Away” (1979) One of the most inspiring underdog stories ever, the Little 500 bike race in Bloomington, Indiana, is a local classic made famous by this film. In the film’s final race scene, the locals – dressed in plain white T-shirts nicknamed “Cutters” – annoyed the richer college students with more expensive bicycles and uniforms, and drove across the finish line in sheer splendor.

“Chariots of Fire” (1981) Two English crowd to be the best sprinter at the 1924 Olympics. While winning gold on the big screen race track, Chariots of Fire won Oscar gold for the best picture.

“The Natural” (1984) Robert Redford plays the middle-aged rookie Roy Hobbs in “The Natural”. Hobbs leads his team to a championship in his last fight when he starts the most famous home run in film history. This proves the unspoken rule in baseball: if you break the light, you win the game.

“Hoosiers” (1986) “Hoosiers” is another Indiana classic in one of the most famous sports films of all time. He follows a small high school basketball team that makes it to the state finals. They play a bigger and more athletic team in the final, but with a shot in the last second they get the surprise win.

“Major League” (1989) Charlie Sheen and Tom Berenger lead a Cleveland Indian outfit from last place to a shot at the pennant against the Yankees powerhouse. Although the film is a comedy, the last game is dramatic.

“A League of Its Own” (1992) “A league of its own” proved that girls can play baseball and ended with a game on the board that determines the championship. The Rockford Peaches by Geena Davis may lose the last game, but as Tom Hanks taught us: “There is no crying in baseball!”

“Hoop Dreams” (1994) Steve James’ revolutionary documentary has accompanied children from downtown Chicago to William Gates and Arthur Agee throughout their careers as basketball players. The film culminates in an effort to reach the final of their citywide championship tournament.

“Remember the Titans” (2001) Based on the real story of Virginia’s first integrated high school soccer team (led by coach Denzel Washington), the titans not only change the views of an entire city, but are unbeaten on the way to an exciting state championship against an all-white team.

“Friday Night Lights” (2004) The film from which the critically acclaimed television series emerged (which in turn can produce its own film) is memorable in that the team presented does not win the championship. The Permian Panthers have made a great comeback, but are one meter ahead of the state title.

“Miracle” (2004) During the Cold War, a team of American college hockey players defeated the Soviet Union, the triple-defending gold medalist, and the best team in the world.

“DodgeBall” (2004) Okay okay This is really a parody of sports films. But with all send-ups of underdog sports film formulas, they are also fully taken into account during the gripping championship showdown between Average Joes and Globo Gym.

“The Fighter” (2010) David O. Russell’s Oscar-winning picture shows boxer Mickey Ward (Mark Wahlberg) rising from mediocre competitor to title winner. The last fight shows how hard and brave Ward was to win the belt.

“Senna” (2010) The best sports documentaries are as captivating as their script-driven counterparts and get viewers straight into the action as if they were watching them live. “Senna” is one of the best examples, using mostly non-narrative archival material and few interviews to show the bitter Formula 1 rivalry between Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost that led to the controversial decision of the 1989 and 1990 championships in famous Japanese Suzuka circuit.

“Survival and Progress” (2013) ESPN’s “30 for 30” series featured a look at arguably the most famous championship in college basketball history. In 1983, Jimmy Valvano led the North Carolina State Wolfpack with nine consecutive wins in extra time or a point, and ended with a basket in the last second to win the championship against Houston. In this documentary, although the result is known, the breathtaking drama of every game is perfectly reproduced.

“Creed” (2015) The power and hypnotic beauty of this famous running scene from “Creed” by Ryan Coogler is immense. Michael B. Jordan captures the inspiring training run of the original “Rocky” with a modern spirit. You can feel the emotions of the moment so strongly and cannot help but be rooted for it.

“Celtics / Lakers: Best of Enemies” (2017)



Another ESPN documentary that puts you at the right moment. This five-hour documentary, told by Lakers fan Ice Cube and Celtics fan Donnie Wahlberg, reports on the most famous championship rivalries in sport that peaked in the 1980s with Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. The excitement peaked with game 4 of the 1987 NBA final, in which Bird missed a three-point shot.

Whether it's the thrill of victory or the agony of defeat, TheWrap sums up the greatest moments in these classic sports

