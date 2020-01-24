advertisement

Korda leads the Boca Rio Golf Club with two strokes against Sei Young Kim, Yui Kawamoto and Patty Tavatanakit

BOCA RATON – The best thing about Jessica Korda’s 6-under-par 66 in the opening round of the Gainbridge LPGA was that she had to finish it.

Heavy rain waves that swept the Boca Rio Golf Club on Thursday afternoon stopped playing for about 45 minutes, and the tournament management had to splash the water off some greens. Korda’s threesome, which started with the last nine, had struck his approach strokes on the ninth green and then sought shelter from the rain in the goalscorer’s tent.

advertisement

When the rain subsided, Korda asked an officer to get out, but was told that the game had to continue at the same time for all groups still on the pitch.

“I swear if I have to come here early (Friday) to putt I’ll kill someone,” said Korda, who lives in Palm Beach Gardens.

Fortunately, the rain stopped, the game continued, and Korda rolled in the putt for her eighth birdie of the day.

“We tried to negotiate with the official rules of the game so we could get ready,” said Korda, who fired two shots at Sei Young Kim, Yui Kawamoto and Patty Tavatanakit, who both shot 68. The last two players took off in the morning flight and Kim, who was two groups ahead of Korda, ended in a cloudy but rainless sky. Three players completed their rounds on the 6.701 yard course at 3-under-69.

Eight players were under 2, including Dana Finkelstein, who replaced Boca Raton’s Madison Pressel at the last minute, who had to resign due to the flu. Finkelstein, who was on the last nine tees in the penultimate group, only completed 16 holes.

A total of 12 players did not complete their rounds, including Jupiter’s Lindy Duncan, who even went through 16 holes par. They will play again on Friday at 7:15 a.m. and the second round will begin when they are finished.

South Florida Jaye Marie Green from Jupiter and Lexi Thompson from Delray Beach both shot 73. Morgan Pressel from Boca Raton shot 75.

Korda got off to a good start with a two-putt birdie on the 529-yard hole (par-5, 10th hole).

“It was a good first day,” she said. “It was nice to start with a birdie. Hit driver, 3-Wood up there and it was a long two putt, but being able to start with a birdie is always positive and then I could build on that. “

Korda had three more birdies and a bogey on her first nine to make the turn at 3 – under 33, then she nos. 1 and 2 to get under 5. She made bogey on the fifth hole, but finished with birdies at numbers 8 and 9.

“It’s a good course,” said Korda of Boca Rio, who has hosted the first LPGA event in Palm Beach County since 2008. “We’ll see what happens to the rain tomorrow, especially the morning forecast.”

Kim said her biggest problem was the wind that preceded the rain, which differed in strength and direction.

“You can get a low score without wind. When it’s windy, it’s not easy, ”said Kim, a South Korean native who lives in Texas. “We have to put some holes down and the greens are tight. Many bunkers. It is a very challenging golf course. I like this.”

Kim won three tournaments last year, including the end-of-season CME Group Tour Championship and the $ 1.5 million first prize. She turned the 477-yard par-5 hole and then fucked four of her next seven holes.

“I missed a few shots in the front nine,” Kim said. “No. 10 (the first hole), my second shot got into the hedges. This par-5 was upwind, it was easy to get in two shots. I tried for my second shot with a 5-iron coming the green but i hit it bold and took a 6. it didn’t feel good but i came back. “

She did so by expertly reading the increasing wind on her ninth back.

“I tried to judge it and commit myself to the shot and hit it,” she said. “It was a good result.”

Green, who played with Kim, went down in 1, but made a mistake in her 10th and 18th holes to finish 1. Trust was a problem for them when it came to the wind.

“The winds are really difficult out here,” she said. “There are a lot of trees out here. So what you feel on the tee is completely different from what’s going on up there. So it’s pretty difficult to commit to what’s really going on.”

advertisement