The actress tweeted to suggest that she get her character from the 2014 crime thriller by J.C. Chandor could revise.

Do we get a sequel to “A Most Violent Year”? This was suggested by actress Jessica Chastain on New Year’s Day via Twitter with a series of cryptic messages embedded below. The original film released in 2014, directed by J.C. Chandor is a 1980s thriller starring Oscar Isaac as a fuel supplier to immigrants in a moral dilemma amid the corruption of his oil empire. Chastain played as Isaac’s wife Anna in a funny role with open nails and a Brooklyn accent. “Guess who might visit these characters again?” She said on Twitter.

What such a sequel will look like remains open. A feature film? A limited series? The original film, which was shot for $ 20 million, raised $ 12 million worldwide – barely penetrated global consciousness, but impressed critics with its visual and narrative presentation from 1981 in New York. Chastain was particularly praised for her role as Anna Morales. The actress received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in 2015 and was named Best Supporting Actress by the National Board of Review, which also won the Best Film and Oscar Isaac Best Actor Award in 2014.

The film was the third feature film by JC Chandor after “Margin Call” (with which he received the award for best original screenplay in 2011) and “All Is Lost” (2013). Most recently, he directed the Netflix action thriller “Triple Frontier” with Isaac.

Chastain, who has a plethora of projects ahead of him, from Tate Taylor’s “Ava” to Michael Showalter’s “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” to Simon Kinberg’s “355” and more, was most recently in the horror film “It Chapter Two” see, “Plays the adult Beverly Marsh. She also starred in “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” this year and would have appeared in Xavier Dolan’s December release “The Death and Life of John F. Donovan” had the Canadian director not deleted her role from the film.

See Chastain’s Twitter for “The Most Violent Year” below. As The Playlist points out, Chastain has previously expressed interest in continuing her role. “To me, she feels like Dick Cheney. I would like to explore that with her, ”she said in an interview in 2013.

Um, are we getting a sequel to THE MOST GORGEOUS YEAR ?! https://t.co/scdmXK0PyX

– Kristen Lopez (@Journeys_Film) January 1, 2020

Or is it not? … ..😘

– Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) January 2, 2020

