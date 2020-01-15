advertisement

Jessica Biel found it difficult to pretend more than a month after the rumors of deception that everything was fine with Justin Timberlake.

While Melissa Benoist (Supergirl) and Chris Wood recently had a dream vacation in love, luck doesn’t seem to be quite the date for another prominent couple. Remember last November Justin Timberlake was seen on the set of the film very close to her co-star Alisha Wainwright “Palmer”and indicate her infidelity to Jessica Biel! The American star then spoke, confirming that despite their approach, nothing had happened between them. Her wife had apparently passed the sponge, and the couple had emerged from what appeared to be more severe torture. Two months after the bad buzz, it would be very different. If Jessica Biel would still be very angry with her husband and couldn’t bear to see him so far from her family.

It is said to have been a source said the Tabloid: “He made great promises and she doesn’t stick to her as much as she thinks. She had promised to invest more in her family and she doesn’t feel that way. ” But does Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake’s marriage really seem shakier than ever? After all, we don’t really know what to think about this story … Since then Us weekly reported the confidentiality of another mysterious source: ” Jessica and Justin are not in a state of tension at all. “ Well, and apparently only the main actors know the end of this story! And at the moment there is no sign of a possible separation … Not like the recent separation of Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical) and Austin Butler, which really surprised everyone.

Previous articleNatti Natasha shows off her black lingerie with high boots with animal print

advertisement

David Martin is the lead editor for Spark Chronicles. David worked as a freelance journalist.

advertisement