A weekly view of Bucks County Area high school girls basketball

Despite knee pain, Jess Broskey couldn’t stop jumping up and down when her teammates took turns cutting off the net.

When senior nights were out, it had been good for Broskey and her three senior teammates. Thanks to the 56:46 win against North Penn on Friday, The Bucks was the sole owner of the program’s first SOL Continental title since 2015.

“We’ve had really good relationships as a team in the past few months and it’s just great to achieve that performance,” said Senior Maddie Burke, whose four 3’s and 15’s were the key to winning. “We have a list of goals and this was definitely one of them.”

Suspending the game on Friday didn’t matter for Broskey, who was advised to rest her knee for four to six weeks.

“I can’t do more damage – it won’t get better, but it won’t get worse,” said Broskey. “It really doesn’t bother me very much. It’s all adrenaline when I play.”

The players point to the team’s camaraderie as the key to their success.

“I think the secret this year is – as a team we are friends,” said senior Olivia Irons. “We hang out together. We are like a big, happy family and that has meant that we can work together on the pitch and pick each other up when someone is in a fix. “

There is also a not insignificant thing to have fun together.

“That’s the key – just to have fun and support each other,” said Senior Maddy McGarry. “We’re such a big family, and when you have fun, you play better and it’s just more fun.”

The title came out on top in Zach Sibel’s first year.

“I give all my praise to coach Sibel, who brings us together, and then to my teammates who have got used to it,” said Broskey. “A new head coach often comes, there are many doubters, many people talk.

“I know that we definitely didn’t like winning the conference and even going very far. If you have such talent and you have a new trainer, it can sometimes be worrying. It is thanks to him that we pulled ourselves together and only played against each other. “

Reimel sticks to tires

Hannah Reimel had many excuses to break away from basketball. Eventually, William Tennent’s senior signed a letter of intent to continue her softball career at Kutztown University. Throw in the fact that with several veterans who chose not to play, the Panthers seemed destined to fight.

“I respect her because I wasn’t sure if she would ever come back this year because I knew she was getting a softball scholarship and didn’t want to risk getting injured,” said Tennent coach Laura Whitney. “But she’s basically a competitor and she was also a leader for our team as a newcomer. She’s just always loud and works hard in training.” The younger girls look up to her. I was so grateful that she decided to come out and keep control of the team. “

Reimel smiled when Tennent recently upset neighboring Obermoreland.

“Since I looked at the schedule earlier this year, I always wanted this game,” said Reimel, whose 15 points were groundbreaking. “I know some of the girls. It is a rivalry game. “

The Panthers have only won seven of their first 20 games, but that hasn’t changed Reimel’s approach.

“Sometimes I think,” I won’t even do this in the future, “but I keep going and know that these subclass members look up to me,” said Reimel. “I’m here to have fun. I’m here to get involved with the team.”

“It has always been my job to work hard and give everything I got, 110 percent. I don’t care if it’s a math test or I make my own breakfast – I’ll always do it until nothing there is more to do. It has always been within me. “

Mary Jane Souder reports on Bucks County high school girls’ basketball for The Inteligencer and Courier Times.

