If you think renovating your kitchen requires a lot of money and products, think again.

Jess Eva, who appeared in The Block’s 2018 season, revealed how she and her fiance Norm Hogan managed to remodel their kitchens for just $ 460.

Jess, co-host of Triple M Sydney’s Moonman in the Morning, explained that her old brown kitchen now looked “brand new” and “stunning” thanks to some clever styling tricks.

“It’s really just about color and buttons, that’s your two,” she told co-hosts Lawrence Mooney, Gus Worland, and Chris Page in December.

The Blockstar even reworked their old devices with a cheap coat of paint that helped change the room.

“The only thing I did that changed my life was that our dishwasher was yellowish-white. You know this old-fashioned color,” she said.

“We painted it with aluminum, it looks like a brand new dishwasher. Costs me less than $ 12 … but nobody will know. Apart from spraying the settings, all you have to do is activate them from memory. “

Jess also sprayed the aluminum sockets and bought $ 8 of grout to revise the floor tiles.

“You buy it pre-mixed and then it suddenly looks like you have new tiles,” she said.

Jess and Norm explained that they first removed all the doors and then painted the bricks on their blog white.

The couple then painted the countertop and tiles and covered them with a special tile color, which Jess was not sorry.

“It will be sad to see the old milk jug and the scones tile … OK! I’m sarcastic. I’ve seen more fashionable, half-eaten bones coughed up by our bitch Denise,” they wrote.

After that, they painted the cabinet doors dark blue and each provided new buttons that cost only $ 16 for the entire kitchen.

Finally, the couple, enthusiastic about renovation, pressed the floor tiles again and sprayed the dishwasher and the aluminum sockets.

The couple’s followers who share the results on Instagram couldn’t believe the results.

Jess and Norm renovated Gatwick from The Block in the 2018 season.

The couple finished last, but still walked away with $ 209,000 when their penthouse was sold for $ 2.859 million.

