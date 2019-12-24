advertisement

The Jerusalem Shawarma Restaurant on 16th Avenue in N.W., one of four chain sites linked to a norovirus outbreak.

Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia

A local shawarma chain is introducing new measures to combat the spread of the disease after it was linked to a suspected norovirus outbreak last week.

Jerusalem Shawarma is making its protocol on food safety after Alberta Health Services said the restaurant chain was linked to a norovirus outbreak that left 123 who ate food from the ailing restaurant.

“Jerusalem Shawarma has implemented enhanced policies, with enhanced staff training and a new system to ensure their compliance,” a chain announcement read Tuesday.

The restaurant says it has introduced a “seasonal illness prevention plan” that will include mandatory sick leave for staff, an internal system for reporting and investigating complaints about illness, staff training and the appointment of a independent body to ensure compliance with restaurant policy.

AHS inspectors completed 27 investigations of Shawarma Jerusalem restaurants over a 12-day period this month. They linked the norovirus to four of the 10 Calgary sites in the chain and identified several areas of concern for food storage and preparation.

No restaurants were closed as a result of AHS inspections.

The popular Calgary chain says they have been operating at a reduced capacity over the past few weeks as they support the changes. They add that they “have made immediate personnel management changes” and hope to return to business as usual soon.

“We would like to thank our clients and Alberta Health Services who have worked with us during this period and look forward to the business returning to normal,” the restaurant release reads.

