Get ready for Thursdays to become Jerzdays as the Shore crew is coming back.

MTV has set a return flight date for February 27 for the second half of the third season of “Jersey Shore Family Vacation,” as TheWrap found out exclusively.

The new episodes show the roommates traveling across the country from New Jersey to New Orleans and Las Vegas for more fitness, tanning, and laundry-related gimmicks that only they can do.

Also read: Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi says she pulls out of ‘Jersey Shore’: ‘I just can’t do it anymore’

In the new episodes, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino meets with his roommates again after his release from prison and Angelina prepares for her wedding. See the country crew clinking wine glasses in the exclusive clip of TheWrap, hugging “The Situation”, screeching and shouting into megaphones.

The return on the series comes at a time when the MTV ratings are doing well: The “Catfish” series of the cable network is currently + for adults in the 18-49 demographics (.82 rating) desired by advertisers 19% from the previous season’s average (.69) rating), while Floribama Shore’s episode of January 9 achieved its highest live + 3-day rating in the main demo (1.26 ratings) in over a year and a half. The last season premiere of “Siesta Key” rose 5% in the range of 18 to 49, with a rating of 0.79 compared to the start of the last season, which resulted in a rating of 0.74.

Roommates Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick, Deena Nicole Cortese, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Sorrentino can be seen in “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”.

The series is a continuation of the original “Jersey Shore”, which premiered at MTV in 2009. It returned to high ratings in 2018.

If you need a refresher on part of the drama that sank earlier in season 3, like what happened between Zack and Angelina in the club, click here.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns on February 27th at 8pm. ET / PT.

