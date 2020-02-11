advertisement

Jerry Lorenzo has a new version of his popular Nike Air Fear of God 1, which was released exclusively in Chicago for the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend, but the inspiration behind the shoe’s latest colorway may surprise fans.

For Lorenzo’s latest campaign, the designer channeled NBA legend Allen Iverson and posed in a series of photos reminiscent of the famous photographer Gary Land, who captured the baller throughout his career. (Lorenzo shared the photos that focused on the latest release of Air Fear of God 1 on Instagram.) The shoes are designed with a black mesh upper that is accented by Fear of God’s signature beige tone that accentuates the toe cap , the tip cages and the associated material cover chunky midsole (with blue Zoom Air units on the heel).

According to Lorenzo, this latest color will be known as “The Question”, the name of Iverson’s first signature sneaker with Reebok.

This latest Nike Air Fear of God 1 “The Question” will be released this weekend exclusively at the Chicago-based sneaker boutique Saint Alfred. The raffle starts on February 13th. According to leaker @py_rates, another release is expected on February 13, 28 at selected Nike retailers. The sneakers come with a $ 350 price tag.

