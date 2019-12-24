advertisement

Jerry Falwell Jr. appeared on Tuesday from Fox News, “Fox & Friends,” to add his voice to the growing noise around an editorial from Christianity Today about removing President Donald Trump from office.

“I find it hypocritical. I also find it ironic that Christianity Today – a kind of forgotten magazine from yesterday – used the week before Christmas to point out the difference between real Christianity and Pharisee or judgmental Christianity,” said the President of Liberty University The publication “reminded us that there is an elite establishment in the religious community, just like in the government, that is liberal and leftist. It is a group – they think they are more moral and wiser than the rest of us. “

If the Christian Jesus were still alive today, they would call him “a smelly Walmart buyer,” but “Jesus has lifted his hardest criticism of the religious elite of his time.”

Falwell’s comments are only the latest in a series of statements and actions by religious leaders after Christianity Today’s editorial release. A Christian Post editor announced on Monday that he would leave the publication after defending Trump. And after Christianity Today released the play, the late founder’s son tweeted that he’d be “disappointed” if he found out.

Even Trump himself struck the magazine.

The president wrote: “A left-most or very” progressive “magazine, as some would call it, that is going badly and has not dealt with the Billy Graham family for many years. Christianity Today knows nothing about reading a perfect copy of one routine phone call and would rather … “

He continued: “… have a radical left-wing unbeliever who wants to take over your religion and weapons as Donald Trump as your president. No president has done anything for the evangelical community and it is not even close. You won’t get anything from these demes on stage. I will not read ET anymore! “

