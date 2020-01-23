advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Typing Jericho Cruz for the Guam national basketball team didn’t take much thought, according to national coach EJ Calvo.

“I’ve known Jericho since he was an outstanding student on the nearby island of Saipan,” he told the investigator in an email.

“I’ve been proud of the success since moving to the Philippines to play college ball and eventually PBA.”

Cruz was appointed to the Guam national team when the FIBA ​​Asia Cup announced the 24-man pool of the U.S. territory for the 2021 qualifiers on Wednesday morning.

“We knew he was eligible to play for Guam under FIBA ​​rules, and we agreed to register him a few years ago,” Calvo said.

Calvo, also Guam’s President of the Basketball Confederation, said that Cruz’s PBA experience had made the Filipino cager an “excellent player.”

This opens up a good moment for Cruz, Guam and even the PBA.

“It is an excellent opportunity for us and we believe that his Fiba presence will attract thousands of fans for his NLEX team and the PBA in general,” he added.

Cruz is from Pasig City and has served in the Northern Mariana Islands youth team before returning to the Philippines. He then visited Rizal Technological and finally Adamson.

He finished ninth overall in the 2014 PBA draft and was a member of the Rain or Shine team led by Yeng Guiao, which won the Commissioner’s Cup crown in 2016.

Cruz now shares the back room duties for the Road Warriors with Kiefer Ravena and Kevin Alas.

In the meantime, Calvo emphasized that the details of Cruz’s participation have not yet been finalized.

“We are coordinating with NLEX management to prepare this FIBA ​​window before the start of the PBA season,” he said.

Guam faces Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong and will play two games on February 20 and 23.

The PBA is expected to open in the first week of March.

