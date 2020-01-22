advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Jericho Cruz has not yet represented the Philippines on the Fiba stage, but he has a chance to fulfill this dream when he plays for Guam.

Cruz, who was born in the Philippines but spent his childhood in Saipan, was part of Guam’s 24-man pool for the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualification to be held next month.

“Of course it’s a blessing. Every player wants to play internationally,” said Cruz, who plays for the NLEX Road Warriors in the PBA, told ESPN5’s Lyn Olavario on Wednesday.

“One of my Talaga dreams is [really] to play in the Philippines, but I’m out of luck here.”

The 29-year-old Cruz, who represented Saipan at the Fiba Oceania Youth Tournament 2008, was part of the Filipino team that won gold at the 2013 Southeast Asian Games in Naypyidaw, Myanmar.

Cruz can still qualify for Guam as the SEA Games are not a Fiba approved tournament.

The 6-foot-1 security guard isn’t the only Filipino part in the pool, which includes University of the East’s Chris Conner and Adamson’s Will Stinnett.

Guam booked a place in the Asian Cup qualification after winning the pre-qualification for the East region.

