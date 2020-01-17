advertisement

Back in October, ESPN announced that they would discontinue the daily version of Outside The Lines as an independent studio show (broadcast from 1:30 p.m. East) on December 20, but that these would “expand” segments on SportsCenter and thanks to the daily OTL ESPN.com and a one-hour weekend show on Saturdays at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. ESPN started Monday’s daily OTL brand segments (mainly hosted by legal analyst, reporter and presenter Ryan Smith, see above), and the one-hour show will start on Saturday. The host is Jeremy Schaap (see above). Before the start, Schaap and other OTL personalities spoke to Ben Strauss of the Washington Post, and some quotes from OTL executive producer Andy Tennant about how Schaap is following in the footsteps of the recently retired OTL host Bob Ley stand out:

“When Jeremy is on the screen, you know the story will be worth your time.”

“Bob’s name was on the show. But Jeremy is the closest. He is asked to anchor ESPN journalism.”

In his 25 years with ESPN, Schaap has done an excellent job with many remarkable stories, and has done it in many different roles, from moderating E: 60 (including a Sunday edition with Ley) to co-directing 30 There are many Reasons to believe that he will do good things with the OTL on Saturday morning. And he makes some valid points about Strauss; There are some advantages to a one-hour weekly show when it comes to longer features or panel discussions. And the new weekly OTL will indeed anchor ESPN journalism. A show moderated by Schaap that deals in depth with serious stories (he tells Strauss: “Human rights, abuse of athletes, these are the stories we want to make”) is far more remarkable on the journalistic side than anything else in the ESPN- Television schedule. But it is significant that the “anchor” of this journalistic effort is a program that is now broadcast on Saturdays at 9:00 a.m. East (6:00 a.m. on the West Coast) and will likely encounter ESPN2 (or worse) at College GameDay to return next fall ,

None of this is a shot at the people involved in the weekly Outside The Lines; There are a lot of talented people involved in this show and they will continue to try to make it the best product they can. They are not the ones who choose the time slot. And there will still be chances that people will watch, even if the time is brutal. There are DVRs, and programming here will likely also be available through the ESPN app. Reducing OTL’s linear standalone broadcast times from a half-hour broadcast every day to a weekly hour at dawn on Saturday morning is undoubtedly a disadvantage for the show’s profile.

What about these daily sections? Well, while ESPN’s Executive Vice President and Executive Editor / Event and Studio Production, Norby Williamson, told Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand in October that “we’re taking away and expanding OTL’s half-hour daily presence.” If you compare this 30-minute weekday show of 1: 1: 30 with the amount of impressions that I will get, we will influence more people. “But that’s one of those allegations that only works from a certain point of view.

Yes, it is possible that there will be more eyeballs on each of these daily OTL segments than on the standalone show, especially if they are re-aired in the countless editions of SportsCenter from ESPN (the latest version only mentions them within the Midday ET edition of SportsCenter, which has widened its gap to 90 minutes by swallowing OTL’s old timeslot, but it is possible that there could be some repeats for particularly prominent segments). And they will likely get online attention too, at least if ESPN finds a way to promote them. The Friday segment (part of a series on athletes and social media) was not displayed anywhere on the ESPN home page until Friday afternoon, and a search for “Outside The Lines” on this page led to this show page on which the last published Video was in December.

Right now, the OTL Twitter page is the main way to find the daily segments if you don’t watch the giant 90-minute midday sports center. That’s not a bad thing as it has 66,000 followers, but far from ESPN’s largest platform. And if Williamson is really serious about “the amount of impressions I’m going to get” (instead of just using it as “I’m not reducing OTL, I’m expanding it!”), He might want to have an excuse for someone on the ESPN homepage makes advertising for these segments.

And there’s something to be said for the shorter airtime that serious OTL journalism is now getting on ESPN. Take away the daily 30-minute show and replace it with segments that seem to last 1 to 5 minutes most of the time (at least after the tweets). As mentioned above, there doesn’t seem to be a way to easily find these segments (ESPN’s homepage) is at best an 83 percent reduction in daily airtime for something under the OTL brand. Even if you give them five minutes a day, that’s 25 minutes. Even on the hour-long Saturday show, that was still only 56 percent of the two and a half hours that OTL held weekly with a half-hour daily show. So you really need to make numbers to increase overall impressions with so much less content. So far there have been some good daily sections, including Schaap’s interview with the new Ole Miss trainer Lane Kiffin (part of which is available here), but they’re still a significant drop in the amount of OTL content available every day.

And although the old daily OTL did not publish large numbers, it was still important. It was a place where viewers could rely on ESPN presenting serious journalism and conversation, not First Take’s hugging debate or the video-focused approach Williamson used to SportsCenter. The old daily OTL was really an “anchor” in ESPN’s journalistic efforts, especially after it returned to the main network (yes, there were a number of buried OTLs, even though this was on ESPN2 instead of in “daily segments”) and It offered For people interested in serious sports discussion, a place in the ESPN schedule that they could turn to. That is no longer the case. Sure, they can get ready for the Midday SportsCenter hoping to see OTL for five minutes somewhere in those 90 minutes, but that’s a tougher sale. Many of the new “impressions” may only come from the midday SC viewers, and they may not be enthusiastic about serious discussions about part of this show.

Of course, the new OTL will continue to play a role with both its daily segments and the weekend show. On a positive note, there are still daily OTL segments on ESPN, even though the amount of OTL content has dropped significantly, and the weekend show appears to be quite promising from the content side. (And it can be worth taking pictures for those who don’t want to crawl out of bed between 9 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Saturday in the continental US.) Schaap is a great choice for this event, and an hour-long format offers some solid options for them. Schaap’s comments to Strauss also make it clear that he will not be asked to maintain league relationships and that the OTL will continue to write hard stories. This is very important when you consider the role OTL has played in reporting important NFL stories on fronts such as concussions and domestic violence.

It is also worth noting that OTL’s TV presence is not the total of ESPN’s journalism. ESPN employs many talented journalists and many important articles run on ESPN.com. So it’s not just about the TV side. But OTL is the “anchor” there, and it is noteworthy that the “anchor” of ESPN TV journalists is shifting from a daily program every afternoon to a weekly program on Saturday at 9:00 am East. That seems to be saying something about how much ESPN cares about it, and that may be focusing on getting the reporting back on the field.

