Already in December, NBC blocked the NHL for NBC analyst Jeremy Roenick indefinitely without being paid “for making inappropriate comments about his employees” (Kathryn Tappen and Patrick Sharp), who podcasted “Spittin Chiclets “by Barstool Sports. This suspension has now caused Roenick to leave NBC. Roenick posted a video on Wednesday announcing this news:

“I am very disappointed and angry today. I will not be returning to NBC. And although I am disappointed, I am also grateful that I had the opportunity to share my love, passion and knowledge of playing with millions of people, millions from fans to share and thank you for that and even though I am leaving NBC it will not be long before I will be better and more motivated to give you the best entertainment and the best I have for the hockey game. I’ve seen all the support, I’ve read all the support, thank you from the bottom of my heart. It’s overwhelming. And I can’t wait to see you soon. “

John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal reported on Roenick’s comments in December:

During the podcast, Roenick described a summer vacation in Portugal with his wife and moderator of the NBC sports studio, Kathryn Tappen. He told a story of how at least one hotel guest was approaching Roenick to ask if the three were together. “I play it out like we all go to bed together every night, the three of us,” said Roenick. “If it really came to fruition, it would be really good. But it will never happen. “Later during the same discussion, Roenick said that his wife and Tappen are close friends and he praised Tappen’s professionalism. “Kathryn Tappen is one of the most professional … sports personalities I know. She is one of my favorite people in the world. “

Later in the podcast, Roenick discussed the appearance of NBC hockey analyst Patrick Sharp. “He is so beautiful, I would have to think about it if he asked me,” said Roenick. “I wouldn’t say no immediately.”

In this podcast, Roenick also joked that neither he nor Anson Carter received the attention that Sharp receives due to Sharp’s appearance. Roenick apologized in January:

“I would like to take this opportunity to apologize to NBC Sports, Kathryn Tappen, Patrick Sharp and Anson Carter for some insensitive comments that I recently made on a podcast. I never wanted to offend anyone and I have definitely gone too far and I deeply regret it. I called everyone involved and I am so grateful that they apologized lovingly and graciously, and that includes my family and friends. “

“In the future, I will make sure that I keep an eye on the feelings of the people, the sensitivity of my employees and all of you, my loving fans. I hope to see you on the air soon. I hope you can accept my apologies.”

Roenick played in the NHL from 1988 to 2009 and joined NBC in 2010 (after some previous work at TSN). We’ll see where it lands next.

(Jeremy Roenick on Twitter)