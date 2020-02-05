advertisement

For the youth Olympic gold medalist Jeremy Lalrnunga, winning his first national title was an emotional moment. The 18-year-old quickly put on traditional Mizoram clothing, a black and white check shirt with half sleeves and a matching headscarf for the medal ceremony.

It was a proud moment for Jeremy when he received the 67 kg gold medal from his father Lalnnaihehtlua, a boxer who won the national medal in the 90s. “My father had never seen me lifting weights,” he said.

Jeremy, the third of Lalnnaihehtlua’s five sons, is proud of his father’s sport. Two tattoos that adorn a lifter and a boxer with dates – July 7, 1988 (when his father started boxing) and November 11, 2011 (when he touched the barbell) – that are written in Roman numerals his left forearm. His father underlines his family’s strong belief in hard work and God. “I tell Jeremy,” Do your best, God is up there, “said Lalnnaihehtlua with a lot of passion.

Immediate goal

With the Olympic Games around the corner, the expectation took shape. After Jeremy won the gold medal at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires in October 2018, he moved up from the junior to the elite class with a few top events a year ago.

As he looks forward to doing his best at the upcoming Asian Championships, an Olympic qualifying tournament, Jeremy knows where he is in world-class performance.

“I try to improve two to five kg at every event. The goal for April is to improve 10 kg each in tearing and cleaning and jerking. That will help me qualify for the Olympics. “

At the World Championships in Pattaya in September last year, Jeremy finished 296 kg – 41 kg from gold medalist Chen Lijun from China – in 21st place.

Here he lifted a total of 299 kg, including the national record of 167 kg in flawless and smooth driving, but eight kg less than 140 kg in smooth driving. “A shoulder problem that occurs while snapping … My goal is to make 320 kg in the Asian championship.”

Quick steps

However, the Aizawl boy, who follows some techniques from his role model at the London Olympics, 77 kg gold medalist Lu Xiaojun, takes no pressure. Whenever he feels bad, he reads the Bible or listens to Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber to regain his composure. According to coach Vijay Sharma, Jeremy should use Tokyo to learn about the Olympics before approaching the 2024 games as an experienced man.

“I never thought that I would be part of the Olympic qualification. The improvements were quick. My goal is not only to qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, but also to win a medal. My training and nutrition plan will change. There is a 110 percent chance of improvement. If I fight for it, who knows what will happen? “Jeremy agreed optimistically.

