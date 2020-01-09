advertisement

Oscar-winning actor Jeremy Irons will serve as president of the international jury at the 70th annual Berlin International Film Festival next month, the organizing committee announced on Thursday.

Other members of the jury will be named later.

“With his distinctive style, Jeremy Irons has embodied some iconic characters that have accompanied me on my journey through the cinema and made me aware of the complexity of the people,” said the festival’s artistic director, Carlo Chatrian, in a statement. “His talent and the decisions he made both as an artist and as a citizen make me proud to welcome him as president of the jury for the 70th edition of the Berlinale.”

In his own statement, Irons added: “When I’m in Berlin for the festival, I not only have the opportunity to remember this great city, but also to see this year’s harvest of films selected by the festival, followed by the opportunity to Discuss your merits with my jury members. “

Irons won the Oscar for Best Actor in “Reversal of Fortune” in 1990 and received three Emmy Awards, two Golden Globes and 1984 Tony Award for “The Real Thing”.

