Jeremy Clarkson told Meghan Markle to get to work and stop crying.

The former top gear star said Meghan had to get harder after she rejected The British’s “stiff upper lip” philosophy, according to The Sun.

In an interview with the British GQ, Clarkson said: “Everyone is crying. Everyone was crying when Diana was buried. But I mean, you usually have to get a grip.

“I think the phrase” get a grip “has to be included in the lexicon as soon as possible. Everyone has to get a grip. Meghan Markle … just grab it.”

media_cameraFormer Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson attacked Meghan Markle. Image: delivery

Clarkson’s comments may come as a surprise to many since he previously defended the couple and claimed that the public shouldn’t blame them for wanting to deviate from their duties.

He previously said people could “resign from jobs they didn’t like” and royal life could have been a shock to Meghan.

Meghan stunned royal fans when she admitted to being unsatisfied with her life in a documentary called Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

media_cameraPrince Harry and Meghan have left royal life for a fresh start in Canada. Picture: AFP

She admitted: “It is not enough just to survive, is it?

“That is not the meaning of life. You have to thrive.

“You have to be happy and I think I really tried to take on that British stiff upper lip sensibility. I tried, I really tried.”

Since then, she has given up her royal duties with husband Prince Harry and the couple have moved to Canada with their young son Archie.

media_cameraPrince Harry, Meghan and Archie will try to live outside the limelight. Picture: AFP

Meghan has reportedly already signed a voice over contract with Disney in return for a donation to a wildlife charity – an appearance that Prince Harry was touted at the Lion King premiere.

The couple are currently in their Canadian mansion and are protected around the clock.

Clarkson’s comments came after police officers guarding Prince Harry and Meghan said they were forced to do “trifles” like picking up food and take-out food.

media_cameraJeremy Clarkson had previously defended the royal couple for “resigning from jobs they didn’t like”. Image: delivery

– With the sun

Originally published as Clarkson Meghan says

