MANILA, Philippines – Jeremiah Gray, striker from San Miguel Alab Pilipinas, was happy to contest an eight-year-old NBA veteran in the OJ Mayo of the Taipei Fubon Braves.

Trainer Jimmy Alapag was just happy to give the ABL newcomer the job at lunchtime.

As a testament to Alapag’s trust and confidence, Gray delivered an outstanding 17-point performance in the last few seconds, apart from an outstanding defensive job against Mayo, when Alab won 101:96 against the Braves at Filoil Flying V Center on Tuesday evening San Juan got back on his feet in London.

“Jeremiah Gray had a tremendous job for a young player like him to protect an eight-year-old NBA veteran in OJ Mayo, but I thought he did a great job defensively and then aggressively. He came down and fired some big shots,” he said to Alapag.

“Once he told him to slow down and he stopped and hit a three. I told him that it took some big balls to get the shot, but I’m proud of him that he has the confidence to take it and do it. “

Gray’s minutes were inconsistent this season and much of it resulted in his defensive work. The 6-foot-3 striker was an explosive goalscorer when he played for Mighty Sports. He showed another facet of his game with a few large blocks on a hot shooting Mayo in the endgame.

“The coaching team told me that I can only earn my minutes if I play a better defense,” said Gray, who scored an average of 6.7 points in 19 minutes before the game.

Sam Deguara, who scored just four points in last Sunday’s loss to Macau Wolf Warriors, also had a strong response with 26 points and 14 rebounds, while Nick King added 22 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Mayo, a former NBA number 3 who spanned eight seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks, ended the tournament with 35 points, while former Ginebra importer Chuck Garcia added 27 for the Braves, who won both games streak snapped. Fubon fell to 6-4.

“Last game we had a few mistakes at the end of the game, but tonight I thought our energy was much better,” said Alapag. “Our focus was much better and the boys really followed the game plan. Credit goes to them. “

